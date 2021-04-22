Topgolf is bringing its iconic experience to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for a limited time. Fans will have an opportunity to aim at giant targets on the field, use Toptracer technology, and experience spacious hitting bays.

Time's running out ⌛️ Topgolf Live will be at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium from April 22-25! Secure your spot now & reserve tickets >> https://t.co/I4daNEEGWO #GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/NNdYahNnaC — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) April 9, 2021

Topgolf at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

This weekend, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium has been transformed into a Topgolf experience. Topgolf Live is an immersive experience that changes stadiums across the United States into temporary Topgolf-like experiences.

Starting Thursday, golfers and fans alike will be able to tee up inside the stadium. Patrons will get the chance to tee up inside the Swamp, hitting golf balls onto the field and reaching inflatable targets that are placed between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box. Toptracer Range technology tracks the flight of your ball’s path, instantly displaying your score for every shot in an interactive, in-stadium Topgolf game meant for every experience level.

The event will begin on April 22nd and will run until April 25th.

Tee Times and Tickets

Tickets are on sale right now. Direct links are provided below:

Thursday, April 22

Friday, April 23

Saturday, April 24

Sunday, April 25

Prices start at $40 for player tickets and $35 for students. Patrons have an opportunity to reserve one-hour blocks.

Premium tickets include access to drink tickets, a limited-edition Topgolf Live hat provided by Black Clover, a complimentary Topgolf lifetime membership, and a Game Play voucher, redeemable at any U.S. Topgolf location, excluding Topgolf Las Vegas.

Safety Protocols

Topgolf will implement special safety protocols throughout Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to promote a culture of safety for players and event staff, including: