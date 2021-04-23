Gators Baseball Hits The Road For Series With Auburn

The Florida Gator baseball team (26-11, 9-6 SEC) travels to Auburn (16-18, 2-13 SEC) for a weekend series starting on Friday.

Florida enters the series on a four game win streak. The Gators swept the Mizzou Tigers in a three-game series before picking up a midweek victory over Jacksonville University on Tuesday night.

Pitching Matchups

Friday | Franco Aleman (1-1, 4.06 ERA) v. Jack Owen (1-2, 7.36 ERA)

Saturday | Tommy Mace (4-0, 3.78 ERA) v. Richard Fitts (0-3, 7.04 ERA)

Sunday | Hunter Barco (5-2, 4.70 ERA) v. TBA

Florida Gators

The Gators have some recent success against SEC opponents. Most notably, the Gators took the series over Ole Miss taking two out of three games. The Gators opened up SEC play with a sweep over Texas A&M. This past weekend, they added sweep over Mizzou.

However, the Gators were contained earlier in the season by South Carolina. In addition, the Gators dropped two of three games against Tennessee.

The Gators sit at 9-6 in conference play but will look for success against Auburn before looking ahead to a talented Vanderbilt team.

Auburn Tigers

With seven SEC baseball teams sitting in the D1Baseball.com Top 25, it’s no surprise SEC competition is tough. However, the Tigers have seen consistent struggles against conference opponents.

Auburn managed to claim single game victories over Alabama and top-ranked Arkansas. However, the Tigers suffered series sweeps against Ole Miss, Kentucky and Mississippi State.

Despite the strong competition, Auburn has some heavy hitters in Ryan Bliss and Tyler Miller. Bliss is one of Auburn’s most consistent hitters, leading the team with 47 hits and recording a .348 batting average.

Miller hit a walk-off homer on Wednesday night to push the Tigers past Jacksonville State. The junior recorded his 11th home run of the season and leads the team with 45 RBIs.

How to Watch