Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, center, sits with Brooklyn Nets' Blake Griffin, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Raptors won 114-103. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Can a Bruised Nets Prevail?

Matthew Bell April 22, 2021 NBA, NBA Playoffs 18 Views

The playoffs are beginning to look dicey for the injury riddled Brooklyn Nets.

Toronto Raptors’ Khem Birch, center, dunks past Brooklyn Nets’ Joe Harris (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Raptors won 114-103. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

KD Down But Not Out

Forward Kevin Durant suffered a left thigh contusion when the Nets took on the Miami Heat on April 18. He is now listed as day-to-day.

Harden Injured in Rehab

Durant wasn’t the only Nets player to face to injuries in recent days.

Guard James Harden suffered a “setback” when attempting to rehabilitate his  right hamstring and will be out indefinitely.

Wojnarowski Reluctant on Harden’s Regular Season Return

When you have the caliber of players like Durant and Harden, you want them to be healthy for the post-season, said Adrian Wojnarowksi, analysist for ESPN.

Wojnarowksi also said Harden could miss the rest of the regular season. He would return when the playoffs start.

“I don’t know that we can just assume they’re going to be healthy all the time in the playoffs. They haven’t been in the regular season,” said Wojnarowski

While Wojnarowski thinks Harden is a durable player, he also thinks the hamstring injury may linger with him.

Path to the Finals?

Wojnarowski said the Nets will have to step up their defense to be competitive in the post-season.

“This is a Net’s team that has not been great defensively, better late in the season than they were early,” he said. “But you’re going to get in those situations in the post-season where you’re going to have to get stops and you don’t have a group on the court that has done together either.”

If No Harden, Kyrie and Chiozza Could be the Answer

If Harden misses any playoff games, guard Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets’ bench will need to step up to fill the empty shoes left by Harden.

