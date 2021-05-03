Oak Hall Eagles falls to Aucilla Christian Warriors 9-6 in second playoff game

The Oak Hall Eagles (11-6) lose their second playoff game on Thursday at Saint Francis against the Aucilla Christian Warriors (16-6).

The final score, 9-6.

Lost Early in the Game

The Eagles scored one run in the first inning. Neil Ruth hits a line drive and reaches on an error by center fielder Tripp Joiner. Andrew Pickens scores.

The Warriors scored five runs in the third inning. The five batters that contributed to these runs include Brady Browning, Hunter Hughes, Dakota Hagan and Tucker Rudd.

A Fair Fight

The Eagles scored five runs in the sixth inning, thanks to batters Ethan Szlachetka, Pickens, Harrison Beach, Curtis Degner and Ruth.

While the Eagles put forth a good game, the Warriors were ultimately the team to take the win, seeing how they were consistently in the lead after the second inning.

Injury

Senior Pitcher Levent Eldem had an injury in the third inning. I spoke with him after the game, he said,

“I was pitching, and I sliced open my middle finger open in the third inning.”

Eldem had to sit out for the rest of the game.

Eldem also mentioned how he feels confident that Oak Hall will win their next tournament against the North Florida Christian Eagles in Tallahassee this Friday at 4 p.m.