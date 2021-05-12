Two-way star Shohei Ohtani makes MLB history

The Angels fell 5-1 to the Houston Astros in Tuesday night’s matchup. But the disappointing results cast no shadow on Shohei Ohtani’s ridiculous display in a historical game. The international superstar has emerged as one of the league’s most interesting starting pitchers and is taking Major League Baseball by storm.

Ohtani stunning performance in historic game

Appearing as the Angels’ starting pitcher Tuesday, there is no question about his dominance after seven innings of mound-work. Dealing at 100 MPH, 62 of 88 pitches were thrown for strikes in what may have been the best start of his MLB career.

Shohei Ohtani brought the filth last night. (MLBStats x @Googlecloud) pic.twitter.com/dFntrlrxgp — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) May 12, 2021

In his five pitching starts this season, he has allowed just 11 hits and struck out 40. But in a true commanding fashion, he extended his game beyond the mound and to the right field.

yes, that 𝘪𝘴 Ohtani playing right field!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BAlaHVGp6l — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 12, 2021

This was his second time in his MLB career he has made an appearance in the field. On top of being versatile in the field, this was his third time this season batting for himself as the starting pitcher.

Shohei Ohtani tossed 7 innings with 10 Ks and now he’s out playing right field so they can keep his bat in the lineup. Dude really is unlike anybody else of this time era or any recent era. pic.twitter.com/WPyI4eOWOt — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) May 12, 2021

Regardless of Tuesday night’s result, he is making a splash in the major leagues. Currently he is tied as a batting leader for leading home runs, posting ten this season.

Prolific stats

Showing promising talent throughout his first three seasons with the Angels, he has struggled with injuries. One of the flaws in his game was struggling with control, but he is proving to be making strides following his Tuesday performance.

Staying in Tuesday’s game for seven innings, he tied a record set by himself in 2018 for players with ten plus home runs and at least one ten-strikeout game in a season.

Players with 10+ home runs in a season AND at least one 10-strikeout game that year (Modern Era – since 1900): 2021 Shohei Ohtani

2018 Shohei Ohtani (2 10-K games) — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 12, 2021

There is no doubt he is a generational talent, but acting as a two-way threat brings a difficult question.

Does Ohtani have a chance of winning league MVP?

Emerging as arguably one of the best things to happen to baseball in the modern era, he is kicking off his career in a historic manner. It may be time for him to claim MVP, which will be interesting to see how can continue to produce such talent throughout the season.