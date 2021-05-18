Florida Athletics Moving Toward Normal Operation

After a year of mask wearing, physical distancing and limited stadium capacity, Florida Gator sports will begin to return to pre-pandemic conditions. The recent announcement from the Center for Disease Control regarding mask wearing for fully vaccinated people has led some communities to begin changing COVID-19 restrictions.

On Monday, the University of Florida announced updated guidelines regarding mask and operational policies on campus that are effective immediately. The release from the university stated:

“Looking ahead, UF will transition to pre-COVID normal operations for the start of the 2021-2022 academic year June 28, as previously announced. Changes include returning to pre-pandemic classroom capacity for Summer B and Fall semesters. We will also resume full in-person participation in athletic and other activities on our campuses, including fan participation in stadiums and arenas.”

According to Florida Gators athletics, they will begin transitioning to normal operations beginning June 28. For Gator fans, venues will resume full in-person participation in athletic and other activities on campus. This includes fan attendance and participation in stadiums and arenas.

In the fall, Florida football will offer 100 percent capacity for all home games.

https://twitter.com/GatorsFB/status/1394397803095367681

However, Florida will continuously promote COVID-19 vaccinations and monitor the pandemic. If necessary, the university will take appropriate steps aimed at continuing to protect the community.

Florida Softball NCAA Regional

Florida Gators softball will host an NCAA Regional for the 16th consecutive season at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium on May 21. The Gators will host USF in the regional game.

While the team will be happy to have fans there, Florida’s University Athletic Association will follow the current NCAA guidelines. Per the NCAA, each regional can host a limited capacity of no more than 50 percent.

In accordance with UF Health, there will be a three-feet physical distancing guidelines and tickets will be sold in pairs of two. Additionally, the NCAA also requires that the host site hold 100 seats for each participating team during their game.