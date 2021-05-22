Gators Baseball Loses Heatbreaker Game and Series to Arkansas

It looked like the chance to even the series was there. Perhaps, even win it. Then, like that. When they needed just six more outs. The Florida Gators saw the lead slip and suffered a walk-off loss to Arkansas.

They sat through a rain delay for that.

It’s a different kind of tough loss compared to Thursday night if you’re Florida. Some argue it’s a tougher kind of loss. Instead of taking the beating, they see a win that is nearly tangible disappear. And that can be a tougher pill to swallow.

In All Kinds of Weather…Literally

You know the lyrics to We Are the Boys. In all kinds of weather, eventually, the Gators will get a nine-inning game in together. Ok, that’s not an actual line. But that is what happened Friday night. What was supposed to be a primetime game (8 p.m.) on the east coast started at 9:45 p.m. due to rain.

When the game did begin, the Gators would be the first to welcome the game-friendly weather.

With runners on second and third with two outs, Kendrick Calilao ripped a groundball to left field to open scoring. Both runners come around to score, giving the Gators a 2-0 lead.

UF 2, ARK 0 | M1

The following inning, Sterlin Thompson sent a baseball into low orbit, making it a 3-0 game.

This wrapped up scoring for the Gators in the game. Now, the job became to hold the lead, which the headline reveals they did not. But let’s see how the Gators got to that point.

In the bottom of the second, Christian Franklin matched Thompson with a monster home run to right field to get the Razorbacks on the board.

In the same inning, Jalen Battle lifted a sac-fly to left field scoring Robert Moore. It’s now a one-run game.

Razorbacks Reignite the Rally Late

The score sat at 3-2 Gators until the top of the eighth. With the Gators getting shut down at the plate, there would be no way to make up for Arkansas hitting the ball where they ain’t late. On one of the runs, the previous sentence was taken to heart.

The wall beyond right field was greeted with yet another bomb when Robert Moore tied the game one a solo shot.

In the bottom of the ninth, Charlie Welch hit a fly ball over the head of Thompson in right field to walk it off for Arkansas. With this victory, they also seal the deal on the SEC regular-season championship.

One Game Left to Go

The Gators have one game left in the regular season. They have a chance to dodge the sweep and enter the SEC Tournament on a high note. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. According to the weather forecast, there’s only a nine percent chance of rain at the time.