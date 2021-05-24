Gators Lacrosse Season Ends with a Loss to Syracuse

The sixth-seeded Florida Gators lacrosse team traveled to New York for a match-up with the three-seeded Syracuse on Saturday. Syracuse defeated the Gators 17-11 in the NCAA Quarterfinals.

Game Recap

Brianna Harris scored within the first minute of play to put the Gators in a 1-0 lead against Syracuse.

Florida and Syracuse battled until the end of the first half. Both teams entered halftime with five goals on the board.

With a 5-5 tie, the Orange started the second half with a 3-0 run to take an 8-5 lead just four minutes into the second frame. The Gators took a timeout. Shortly after the Florida timeout, Syracuse put two more on the board before Grace Haus found the back of the cage on a free-position attempt to pull the Gators within four at 10-6.

The Orange responded once again putting Syracuse up by five goals.

Kassidy Bresnahan’s scored her first goal of the game to again pull Florida within four at 12-8.

Harris fired another rocket into the back of the net to pull the Gators within three at 13-10. Syracuse quickly responded by scoring another goal.

After another Orange goal to put Syracuse up 15-10, Danielle Pavinelli scored an empty-netter after forcing a Syracuse turnover to pull Florida back to within four goals with three minutes remaining.

Syracuse scored the final two goals of the game within the last two minutes of the game, giving them the victory.

Gators Season Recap

The Gators conclude the season with an 18-3 record, including a 10-0 record in conference play. Florida is now 4-8 against the Orange in the all-time series.

End of Gator Careers

As the season ends, there are important notables about the endings of some Gator careers.