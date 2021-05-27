SEC Tournament Wednesday Round Up

The third round of the SEC Tournament is underway today after a thrilling play of baseball on Wednesday. Georgia will face Ole Miss at 2 p.m. and Vanderbilt will take on Arkansas at 9 p.m. this evening.

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs

No. 5 seed Ole Miss will play its second win-or-go-home game in two days. The Rebels (39-18) will face No. 8 seed Georgia (31-24) in an elimination game in the SEC Tournament Thursday.

Ole Miss lost to Vanderbilt on Wednesday after a walk-off hit. The Rebels were leading 4-3 going into the bottom of the ninth inning. They will look to get things back in gear with a win over the Bulldogs this evening.

Georgia will look to bounce back after losing to Arkansas 11-2 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs lost two games in their three-game series to Arkansas in the regular-season series, winning 7-3 on May 8.

The winner of this game will advance to face the winner of Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt on Friday.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

No. 4 seed Vanderbilt (40-13) will take on No. 1 seed Arkansas (43-10). Both teams have been at the top of their division this season. The Razorbacks was No. 1 nationally for 10 weeks and Vanderbilt was ranked No. 1 for three weeks.

The Razorbacks have never won the SEC tournament title but have a high chance of winning it this season. They defeated the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday.

Vanderbilt finished their season one-half game behind Tennessee in the SEC East and defeated Ole Miss on Wednesday to keep their season alive of winning an SEC title.

First pitch starts at 8:50 p.m. The pitcher for Arkansas will be LHP Patrick Wicklander (5-1, 1.89 ERA in 62 innings) and Vanderbilt’s pitcher will be RHP Kumar Rocker (11-2, 2.45 ERA in 88 innings).

Neither team can be eliminated on Thursday. The winner of tonight’s game will advance to the semifinals, which will play Saturday. The loser will play either Ole Miss or Georgia in an elimination game on Friday.