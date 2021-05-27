Gators Baseball Faces Alabama in Round 3 of SEC Tournament

Three-seed Florida Gators baseball takes on the 10-seed Alabama Crimson Tide in the third round of the SEC Baseball Tournament. The Gators will pitch off against the Tide beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Gators Tournament Recap

Florida entered the third round of the tournament after victories over 11-seed Kentucky and three-seed Mississippi State.

Win Over the Wildcats

The Gators took a close 4-1 win over Kentucky in the opening game of the tournament Tuesday.

In their single elimination game, pitcher Tommy Mace took care of business on the mound. The Florida ace allowed nine hits and one earned run during his five inning stint. Additionally, Mace struck out eight batters. Trey Van Der Weide and Jack Leftwich secured the victory with their late inning appearances.

Jacob Young and Cory Acton led the Gators at the plate. Both recorded two hits and an RBI over Kentucky.

Florida Dominates the Dogs

Florida had one of their best offensive performances in their 13-1 victory over Mississippi State. The Gators recorded a season high 18 hits.

The bats were 💯 today. The Gators scored their second-most runs at the SEC Tourney in program history in just 7️⃣ innings!#GoGators // 🐊⚾️ pic.twitter.com/IOqGgCVs5v — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 26, 2021

Kris Armstrong had an impressive performance with three hits and four RBIs for Florida. Josh Rivera and Nathan Hickey combined for a total seven hits for the Gators. Additionally, Young and Sterlin Thompson put up three RBIs.

Pitcher Hunter Barco had a stellar SEC Tournament debut. The freshman pitched all seven innings giving up one run and four hits.

Alabama Tournament Recap

The Alabama Crimson Tide entered the tournament as a ten-seed. However, they have taken down the down seven-seed South Carolina and two-seed Tennessee.

The Tide currently remain the highest seed remaining in the SEC Tournament.

The Tide is Rolling

Alabama opened up their tournament run in a single elimination game against South Carolina. The Tide took a huge 6-0 lead in the top of the third. Ultimately, the Gamecocks couldn’t recover leading to the 9-3 Alabama victory.

At the plate, Jackson Tate put up three RBIs for the Tide. Additionally, Owen Diodati and Sam Praytor each added two RBIs.

Extra-Inning Victory

The Tide got an upset victory over Tennessee in the second round of the tournament. In an eleven inning game, Alabama came out on top 3-2 to advance to round 3 against Florida.

In the top of the eleventh inning, Diodati hit an RBI single that advanced Praytor home for the game winning run.

SEC Baseball Tournament

Both Florida and Alabama will look forward to round 4 matchups. The winner will take on one-seed Arkansas or four-seed Vanderbilt.

The winners of each game will face each other. Furthermore, the losers of both games will go on to face each other in round 4.