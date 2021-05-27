SEC Well Represented in Super Regionals

Seven teams from the Southeastern Conference will compete in the Super Regionals of the 2021 NCAA Division I Softball Championship.

These teams include Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, Louisiana State, and Florida.

No. 1 Alabama

Third-seeded Alabama is the only team to play in all 16 Super Regionals since the current postseason format was adopted. This year marks the 11th time the Tide has hosted Super Regionals, previously winning nine of the 10 at Rhoads Stadium.

Overall, the Tide is 48-1 and currently have a winning streak of sixteen.

On Friday, May 28, Alabama will take on Kentucky at 12 p.m. in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional.

No. 17 Kentucky

The Wildcats won three consecutive elimination games to advance to the program’s fourth consecutive super regional. Kentucky took two of three against Alabama in the regular-season series. But, since they have recently played them, the team shouldn’t lose too much sleep thinking about how to face the Tide.

Overall, the Wildcats are 43-14 and currently have a winning streak of three.

No. 7 Arkansas

The Razorbacks advanced to super regionals for the second time in their program history. They are currently 43-9 overall and have a winning streak of three. On Friday, May 28th the Razorbacks will take on Arizona at 6 p.m. in the Fayetteville Super Regional.

No. 14 Georgia

Georgia softball will make its 11th Super Regional appearance in program history this weekend when they travel to Gainesville, Florida. The Bulldogs and Gators have met four total times in the postseason with Georgia leading 3-1. Georgia’s all-time record in the postseason is 72-39 including 55-19 in regional play.

No. 8 Missouri

Missouri softball will host James Madison in its first super regional series since 2016, with the first game scheduled for Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The Tigers are currently 41-15 overall with a winning streak of three.

No. 6 LSU

Unlike the majority, the Super Regionals will begin earlier for Louisiana State. The Tigers will go head to head with Florida State on Thursday, May 27 at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge, La. LSU is currently 35-20 overall and has a winning streak of one.

No. 3 Florida

The Florida Gators hold an all-time record of 21-8 in 12 Super Regional appearances and have advanced to the Women’s College World Series 10 times. This will be Florida’s second time facing the Bulldogs and the sixth consecutive year the program will take on an SEC opponent in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Gators are 45-9 overall and have a current winning streak of three.