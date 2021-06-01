Gators Baseball Hosts Gainesville Regional Tournament

The Florida Gators will host an NCAA regional tournament in Gainesville for the 17th time in its program’s history. Florida Baseball finished ranked 15th nationally and received the No. 1 within the regional tournament. Starting on June 4, 64 teams will compete in 16 separate regional locations including Florida Ballpark. The winners of the regionals will become regional champions and advance to the Super Regional Tournament. The Gainesville regional tournament ends on June 7 if a Game 7 is played.

Gators and the Field

Florida will host No. 2 seed Miami, No. 3 seed South Alabama, and No. 4 seed University of South Florida. Coming in after a defeat to the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC Tournament, the Gators are looking to come out of one of the tougher regional brackets. In Game 1the Florida Gators will host the USF Bulls. In Game 2 Miami will take on South Alabama. Florida went 1-2 against the Hurricanes in their season series. The Gators could potentially face the Hurricanes in a Game 4 matchup. They have not played either South Alabama or South Florida this season.

2021 Gainesville Regional Schedule

Friday, June 4

Game One: 12 p.m. ET – South Florida vs. Florida (SEC Network)

Game Two: 5 p.m. ET – South Alabama vs. Miami (ACC Network)

Saturday, June 5

Game Three: 12 p.m. ET – Loser Game One vs. Loser Game Two

Game Four: 4 p.m. ET – Winner Game One vs. Winner Game Two

Sunday, June 6

Game Five: 12 p.m. ET – Loser Game Four vs. Winner Game Three

Game Six: 6 p.m. ET – Winner Game Four vs. Winner Game Five

Monday, June 7

Game Seven (if necessary): 1 p.m. ET – Winner Game Six vs. Loser Game Six

A Game 7 will be played if the loser of Game 6 has only lost one game. The Gainesville Regional is a double elimination meaning no team can be eliminated from the tournament unless they have lost two games.

As the number one seed, Florida remains the favorites to win the regional tournament. The winner of the Gainesville Regional will move onto the Super Regional tournament scheduled for June 11-14.