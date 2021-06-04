Tampa Bay Rays Travel to Texas this Weekend

Today, the No.1 in the AL East, Tampa Bay Rays, travels to Texas to begin a three-game series with the Texas Rangers in the AL West. The game starts at 8:05 p.m.

The Rays enter the series 36-22 after beating the Yankees 9-2 in their last game. Texas Rangers (22-35), on the other hand, have lost their five games. Nevertheless, the Rangers are leading the regular season series 3-1 against the Rays. Texas also takes the lead 6-4 in their last 10 games, including three consecutive wins last April.

Tampa Bay Rays Entering this Series

The Rays battled back to run their last game against the Yankees after going down, 2-0. Thanks to Austin Meadows scoring his 14th home run this season, the Rays was able to reverse the situation and win the game 9-2. We must not forget Ryan Yarbrough, who was phenomenal as well. Together, the team averages 4.97 runs per game.

Today’s starter list includes left-hander Josh Fleming. Fleming made his first debut with the Rays against the Rangers. Since then, Fleming is 5-3 with a 2.98 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 45.1 innings pitched over four starts and nine total pitching appearances.

Texas Rangers Entering this Series

The Rangers, on the other end, lost their last game against Colorado, making it their ninth in a row. The team averages four home runs per game while allowing 4.72. Adolis Garcia remains the main leader for the team this season with 16 homers and and 41 RBI. His batting averages is .283.

Kyle Gibson also returns from his injury for today’s game. He is 3-0 with a 2.24 ERA in 10 starts. Gibson displayed a 2.33 ERA in his last game in May.

Injury Report

Tampa Bay Rays

Chaz Roe, Cody Reed, Colin Poche, Oliver Drake, Yonny Chirinos,, Jalen Beeks, Chris Archer, Nick Anderson, and Ji-Man Choi.

Texas Rangers

Kohei Arihara, Yerri Rodriguez, Tyler Phillips, Justin Foscue, Josh Jung, Joe Palumbo, Alex Speas, David Wendzel, Ryan Dorow, etc.

Next Up

Tomorrow, the Rays play the Rangers at 3:05 p.m. They will close the series this Sunday at 1:25 p.m. at the Globe Life Park in Arlington.