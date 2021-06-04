Lightning Lose in Overtime to Hurricanes

The Tampa Bay Lighting fell 3-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Lightning fell behind early, 2-0, before coming back to tie it up. In front of a roaring 13,544, they garnered 37 shots compared to the Hurricanes’ 27.

But, the Hurricanes skated their way back into the best-of-seven series on Thursday night. The Lightning now lead 2-1.

Powerful Overtime

The Lightning had a Power Play opportunity between the end of regulation and the beginning of overtime but failed to capitalize.

Just 4:16 into overtime, Kucherov took a penalty for grabbing hold of Necas’ stick. As the two-minute Power Play wavered, Jordan Staal blasted a goal to net the Hurricanes’ victory,

Kucherov stayed on the ice to talk with the refs as everyone walked away, then made his walk back to the locker room on his own.

Heavy Second Period

Brett Pesce began the brewing scoring surge to put the Hurricanes up 1-0. Sebastian Aho converted another Carolina goal minutes later.

The Lightning returned the fire, striking twice. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn each earned their sixth goals of the playoffs.

Nikita Kucherov assisted both Lightning goals. Steven Stamkos assisted Point’s goal. Soon, Point paid the favor forward to Killorn.

Goalie Play

Considered by many to be the leading candidate for the Vezina Trophy (best goalie in the league), Andrei Vasilevskiy saved 24 of 27 shots for the Lightning.

Conversely, Petr Mrazek earned his first start of the postseason. Mzarek showed out with a .946 save percentage.

Game Four

The Lighting and Hurricanes split the regular-season series 4-3-1.

Now, Tampa Bay hosts the Hurricanes for Game 4 of the Second Round.

Puck drop is on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Lightning continue their quest to defend their Stanley Cup Championship live on USA Network.