Takeaways from Tom Brady’s Press Conference

This might come to you as a surprise after knowing the fact that he just won his seventh NFL Championship ring. In Fact, Tom Brady spent most part of last year season dealing with a knee injury. Fifteen weeks ago, Brady had a knee surgery that he knew all along was going to happen eventually.

Maybe you have heard stories about players who suffer injuries during midgame and come back to help their team win a title. But, have you ever heard about a player who did it all season. Indeed, it is very rare. Guess what, Brady can be added to this very rare list now.

This week, at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers minicamp, Brady talked to the press about his past season and what to expect next season. Here is what he had to say:

On Last Year’s Injury

Brady said that he is old school and never likes to talk about injuries. However, he said that he had dealt with that injury last April or May, shortly after signing with the Bucs. He admitted that he knew from the beginning that something had to be done. But, he waited until the end of the season.

A season and one more ring later, Brady finally had the surgery that he needed, and he is happy with the outcome.

“There was a great outcome. So, I was very happy about that. I’ll be able to do some different things this year than I was able to do last year,” Brady said.

On Next Season

Things might look better now with no injury, but Brady knows that there will be other adversities going to next season. However, for the most part, he will be able to commit a lot of time to other parts.

The Buccaneers expectation for next season

The Bucs are looking forward to add another championship to their roster. And, Brady is here to remind them to not go with that ‘if we did it last year, we can do it again” assumption.

Brady said that things will be different this year, starting from their contenders to the fans. It is important for his teammates to stay focused. Instead of assuming that everything is going to be like last season, the Bucs should take the opportunity to improve even what they did well last year.