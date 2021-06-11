NCAA Baseball Super Regionals Preview

The super regionals start today as college baseball teams continue to duke it out for a chance to reach the 2021 Men’s College World Series in Omaha. 16 teams will compete in the super regionals, with 11 of them being national seeds. Here is a short preview of the upcoming super regional games and what to expect.

Fayetteville Super Regional

Arkansas came out on top against Nebraska during the Fayetteville Regional. However, that is not to say that Nebraska didn’t put up a fight, as the Huskers beat the Razorbacks 5-3 to force a rematch on Monday. Arkansas had trouble at the beginning of the game but ultimately came back late to send Arkansas to the super regionals with a 6-2 victory.

One final weekend at the best college ballpark in America. pic.twitter.com/PDJhzqu9Er — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) June 11, 2021

On the other hand, North Carolina State had momentum going into the Ruston Regional by winning 14 of its last 18 games, propelling them into the super regionals. NC State is back in the super regionals for the first time since 2013, and their display of dominance doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Game 1 on Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.

Nashville Super Regional

Commodores swept through the Nashville Regional by beating Georgia Tech 4-3 on Saturday and 14-11 in Sunday’s final. In the regional championship, the Yellow Jackets battled for 11 innings, but Vanderbilt was able to seal the game away by erupting for five runs in the top of the 11th.

East Carolina swept through the Greenville Regional, but just barely as the Pirates opened the weekend with an 8-5 win against Norfolk State, then a late comeback to beat Charlotte 7-5. The Pirates have now advanced to the super regionals back-to-back for the first time in program history.

Game 1 on Friday at noon on ESPN2.

Lubbock Super Regional

For the third time in a row, Texas Tech was able to breeze by its home regional. The Red Raiders beat Army 6-3, North Carolina 7-2, and UCLA 8-2. Texas Tech will be visiting the super regionals for the fifth time since 2014.

Final prep ☑ pic.twitter.com/uWVAHq8TgT — Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) June 10, 2021

Stanford dominated its opponents in the Stanford Regional by beating North Dakota State 9-1 and UC Irvine 11-8 during Monday’s rematch game. Stanford will be advancing to its second straight super regionals.

Game 1 on Friday at 3 p.m. on ESPNU.

Tucson Super Regional

During Tucson Regional, Arizona swept through it by beating Grand Canyon in the opener and beating UC Santa Barbara twice. With the Wildcats arguably having one of the best offenses in the nation, Arizona is now set for the first Tucson Super Regional since 2012.

Ole Miss had a tough matchup against Southern Mississippi as the teams combined to score 38 runes over the two games. However, Ole Miss was able to move on after a slugfest against Southern Mississippi.

Game 1 on Friday at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.