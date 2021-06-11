NCAA Baseball Super Regionals Preview

The super regionals start today as college baseball teams continue to duke it out for a chance to reach the 2021 Men’s College World Series in Omaha. 16 teams will compete in the super regionals, with 11 of them being national seeds. Here is a short preview of the upcoming super regional games and what to expect.
Fayetteville Super Regional
Arkansas came out on top against Nebraska during the Fayetteville Regional. However, that is not to say that Nebraska didn’t put up a fight, as the Huskers beat the Razorbacks 5-3 to force a rematch on Monday. Arkansas had trouble at the beginning of the game but ultimately came back late to send Arkansas to the super regionals with a 6-2 victory.
One final weekend at the best college ballpark in America. pic.twitter.com/PDJhzqu9Er
— Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) June 11, 2021
On the other hand, North Carolina State had momentum going into the Ruston Regional by winning 14 of its last 18 games, propelling them into the super regionals. NC State is back in the super regionals for the first time since 2013, and their display of dominance doesn’t seem to be slowing down.
Feeling SUPER. pic.twitter.com/phY3KzcwGE
— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) June 11, 2021
Game 1 on Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.
Nashville Super Regional
Commodores swept through the Nashville Regional by beating Georgia Tech 4-3 on Saturday and 14-11 in Sunday’s final. In the regional championship, the Yellow Jackets battled for 11 innings, but Vanderbilt was able to seal the game away by erupting for five runs in the top of the 11th.
Beautiful day for some baseball! #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/hFhDLJCV4F
— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) June 11, 2021
East Carolina swept through the Greenville Regional, but just barely as the Pirates opened the weekend with an 8-5 win against Norfolk State, then a late comeback to beat Charlotte 7-5. The Pirates have now advanced to the super regionals back-to-back for the first time in program history.
Locked and loaded. pic.twitter.com/9KMw66DuvO
— ECU Baseball (@ECUBaseball) June 11, 2021
Game 1 on Friday at noon on ESPN2.
Lubbock Super Regional
For the third time in a row, Texas Tech was able to breeze by its home regional. The Red Raiders beat Army 6-3, North Carolina 7-2, and UCLA 8-2. Texas Tech will be visiting the super regionals for the fifth time since 2014.
Final prep ☑ pic.twitter.com/uWVAHq8TgT
— Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) June 10, 2021
Stanford dominated its opponents in the Stanford Regional by beating North Dakota State 9-1 and UC Irvine 11-8 during Monday’s rematch game. Stanford will be advancing to its second straight super regionals.
𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗧𝗨𝗡𝗘-𝗨𝗣
Put some work in at "The Law" today.#GoStanford | #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/qn3dARUol6
— Stanford Baseball (@StanfordBSB) June 11, 2021
Game 1 on Friday at 3 p.m. on ESPNU.
Tucson Super Regional
During Tucson Regional, Arizona swept through it by beating Grand Canyon in the opener and beating UC Santa Barbara twice. With the Wildcats arguably having one of the best offenses in the nation, Arizona is now set for the first Tucson Super Regional since 2012.
One more tune up before Supers 😤#MLBTrainingGround | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/n0yuFarCBE
— Arizona Baseball 🏆 (@ArizonaBaseball) June 10, 2021
Ole Miss had a tough matchup against Southern Mississippi as the teams combined to score 38 runes over the two games. However, Ole Miss was able to move on after a slugfest against Southern Mississippi.
Tuned in. pic.twitter.com/LJl6sTdrDT
— Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 11, 2021
Game 1 on Friday at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.
Austin Super Regional
Texas had a week during the Austin Regional, winning its three games for a total of 33-5. The Longhorns will be looking to build on that momentum as they prepare for the elusive South Florida team.
🆂🆄🅿🅴🆁 practice. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/rphSbGPCYN
— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 11, 2021
South Florida won the Gainesville Regional as a No. 4 seed and advanced to their first super regional in program history. USF beat both Florida and Miami to reach South Alabama. However, the Jaguars gave the Bulls a run for their money by forcing a rematch on Monday. USF bounced back with a 6-4 victory and will be advancing to the Austin Super Regional.
The birthday boy putting in work ahead of Saturday’s opening game of the Austin Super Regional. @robertopena99 #HornsUp 🤘 pic.twitter.com/G8nznfDjCV
— USF Baseball (@USFBaseball) June 11, 2021
Game 1 on Saturday at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.
Knoxville Super Regional
Tennessee was close to losing Friday night against Wright State until the Volunteers hit a walk-off grand slam to win 9-8. Tennessee then continued its dominance by beating Liberty twice. This will be Tennessee’s first time advancing to the super regionals since 2005.
One last practice before the show starts tomorrow night!#GBO🍊 #OTH #SuperVols #BeatLSU #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/HbAtBuzcj5
— Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 11, 2021
After losing its opening game in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1985, LSU was able to battle its way through the loser’s bracket in Eugene. Louisiana State made its way past Central Connecticut State, Gonzaga and Oregon to advance to the super regionals.
✈️ Knoxville, TN pic.twitter.com/DUpcXBBTkP
— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 10, 2021
Game 1 on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
Starkville Super Regional
Mississippi State had a tough fight against Campbell, but the Bulldogs pulled away with a 6-5 victory. Mississippi State now has the longest current super regional streak in college baseball, with the team’s fifth-straight round of 16.
Life is better in the Left Field Lounge™️ pic.twitter.com/kvOrsaQQDy
— Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) June 10, 2021
Notre Dame made a statement during the South Bend Regional as the Fighting Irish outscored their opponents 50-5. Notre Dame will be advancing to the super regionals for the first time since 2002.
Last weekend was so special thanks to the fans!
Can't wait to see you all down in Starkville this weekend!#GoIrish x #Rally pic.twitter.com/sQjjGWuH7O
— Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) June 10, 2021
Game 1 on Saturday at 2 p.m. on ESPN.
Columbia Super Regional
Virginia won four straight elimination games after having to wait until Tuesday to play due to the copious amounts of rain. Virginia secured its advancement to the super regionals after beating ODU 8-3 with a 10th-inning walk-off home run.
We'll see you in #Cvilleumbia #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/MpoQv5AUae
— Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) June 11, 2021
The Patriots trailed 5-0 after five innings in the Eugene Regional. However, DBU will advance to the super regionals for the second time in program history.
Next stop: Columbia, SC pic.twitter.com/2oAZuR8l7e
— DBU Baseball (@DBU_Baseball) June 10, 2021
Game 1 on Saturday at noon on ESPNU.