Rays Start Their Series With The Orioles

The Tampa Bay Rays start their first game of the series tonight with the Baltimore Orioles. The Rays are coming off of a 9-7 loss to the Washington Nationals. The Rays have a record of 16-5 against the Orioles dating back to the start of last season.

The Rays have a current record of 39-24 and are first in the AL East. The Orioles have a current record of 22-39 and are last in the AL East.

For the Tampa Bay Rays, the starting pitcher is Ryan Yarbrough. Yarbrough is one of the key players for tonight’s game. So far this season, he has a 3.95 ERA and 53 strikeouts. In tonight’s game, this will be his first appearance as a starter to begin the series.

Starting pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles will be the rookie left-hander, Keegan Akin. Akin has a 3.60 ERA and 18 strikeouts so far this season.

Key Batters vs. Akin

Randy Arozarena 1-1 Yandy Diaz 1-2 Austin Meadows 1-3

Key Batters vs. Yarbrough

Trey Mancini .294 avg., two home runs and six RBI’s. Pedro Severino averages .200 with 15 AB’s and one RBI. Freddy Glavis averages .222 with nine AB’s, one home run, and two RBI’s.

Starting Line Up For The Rays

Manuel Margot Yandy Diaz Austin Meadows Randy Arozarena Mike Brosseau Brandon Lowe Taylor Walls Mike Zunino Kevin Kiermaier

Starting Line Up For The Orioles

TBD

You can catch coverage of this game live tonight at 6:30 p.m. at ESPN 98-ONE, 850 AM WRUF.