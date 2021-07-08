Florida Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams Set to Participate in Inaugural Jumpman Invitational

The Jumpman Invitational

As the start of a three-year deal with the Charlotte Sports Foundation and the Jordan Brand, Florida will participate in an annual tournament. Florida will play alongside Michigan, North Carolina and Oklahoma. These schools were selected after being the first to partner with the Jordan Brand in basketball and football. The invitational will first take place on Dec. 20-21, 2022 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, home of the Charlotte Hornets. With two games on each night, the event will air on ESPN. Over the course of those three years, Florida will have the chance to face each team.

Men’s Basketball

As the Gators Men’s basketball team is still looking to take that next step, the Jordan Invitational will be a perfect opportunity to showcase their talents against big-time schools. The Jordan Invitational will provide a platform to show teams’ progress before teams enter conference play. For this season, Oklahoma and North Carolina will hope to bounce back after early exits. As for Michigan, the Wolverines will likely want to build on their success from last season after earning a one-seed in the NCAA tournament before losing in the Elite Eight.

Women’s Basketball

Florida Gators Women’s basketball hopes to improve on a sub .500 season and will have the Invitational in 2022 to look forward to. Likewise, the Tar Heels finished at 16-14 and have their eyes on getting past the first round of the NCAA tournament while Michigan and Oklahoma strive to reach tournament play in upcoming seasons.

Although many of these teams are used to the big stage, the Jordan Invitational will give them the opportunity to grow and take part in another exciting event.