A state of emergency forces Japan to ban fans from Tokyo Olympics

A surge of Covid-19 cases in Japan forces host city, Tokyo, to forbid spectators from watching their respected countries compete in Olympic venues. Early Thursday, organizers of the of the event came to the conclusion that due to Japan’s state of the emergency on the city, the games will only be viewed on television screens.

Being that competition is merely two weeks away, athletes from all over the world will now hear the sound of silence in arena. President of Tokyo 2020 Olympics Hashimoto Seiko issued his disappointment towards the recent news as it affects everyone who purchased tickets to the games.

“We are very sorry we are able to delivery only a limited version of the games but we want to have through operations to ensure a safe and secure games,” Seiko said, per ABC News.

IOC Pres. Thomas Bach arrives in Tokyo just as a ban on spectators at the Tokyo Olympics is likely after Japan Prime Minister Yoshihde Suga announced a state of emergency because of rising coronavirus infections in the capital. https://t.co/EPyqewNnHt — ABC News (@ABC) July 8, 2021

Across the planet, sporting leagues have steadily allowed enthusiast to enter the turnstiles at these stadiums and arenas in the last couple of months however, Japan currently having a low vaccination rate compared to other countries, is allowing to the variant to spread among residents in the capital.

Originally, the ban of fans only referred to foreign spectators who were interested in seeing the Games but due to Prime Minister Yoshihde Suga declaring a state of emergency all fans will no longer have the opportunity to witness athletes showcase their talents.

Reporting 896 new cases Thursday, is an increase from last weeks number of 673. A poll held earlier this year said over 80% of residents are against the capital hosting the 2020 Olympics this year, which was previously postponed last summer.

BREAKING: Olympics will ban spectators after Japan declares state of emergency https://t.co/AXLxOFDMKT — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) July 8, 2021

Athletes are scheduled to report to Tokyo for quarantine at least a week prior to the start of the Olympic Games that takes places from July 23 through Aug. 8.