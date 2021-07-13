“Re-Pete:” Alonso Wins Home Run Derby Again

Ball were flying at Coors Field on Monday night, and Pete Alonso led the charge. The former Gator and Mets first baseman bashed his way to second-straight home derby title.

Alonso described winning back-to-back titles as special, especially since he grew up loving it.

He edged out fellow first baseman Trey Mancini 23 home runs to 22 in the final to win the prize. What is this prize, you ask? Only a trophy, a massive spinning key chain and $1 million. Alonso made more money this year winning the derby than he’ll make off his salary this year. And that was true in both victories.

Home Run Derby total: $2 million

Total Career Salary: $1.47 million

Given that his arbitration years start after this season, this will probably be the final year this can happen. Whether this will impact his decision to participate in future home run derbies is something we’ll find out in the future.

Round One: Salvador Perez

Alonso’s first opponent was Royals catcher Salvador Perez. Getting to bat first, he left Perez with no chance, belting 35 home runs. Perez reached 27 home runs, which would have sent him to the next round against anyone else.

Juan Soto did hit 31 home runs in the first round, but that way after a 60-second tie breaker plus the swing off to beat Shohei Ohtani (28).

Other results:

Trey Mancini 24, Matt Olson 23

Trevor Story 20, Joey Gallo 19

Round Two: Juan Soto

This time around, Alonso has to wait to hit. But to Soto’s misfortune, he’s giving his opponent a reference point–and Soto only hit 15 home runs. Alonso, metaphorically, waltzed his way into the final round.

Final Round: Trey Mancini

Just need to say this quickly. Hats off to Trey Mancini. He’s beaten cancer, is having a great season and made it to the final round of the Home Run Derby. He even gave Alonso a run for his money. After a slow start in the round, Mancini caught fire in the final minute and bonus time to reach 22 home runs. Alonso ended up winning, but he was the toughest opponent of the night.

Alonso had nothing but praise for his final opponent.

All-Star festivities continues with the MLB All-Star game. Neither Mancini nor Alonso will be in the game. But, they made their times in Denver count.