Seven Gators Picked in Day 2 of MLB Draft

After the first day of the 2021 MLB Draft concluded, the Gator Baseball community saw three of their incoming signees get selected in the First Round of the Draft. With three signees already selected, there was a lot of intrigue surrounding current Florida Gator Baseball players headed into Day Two of the MLB Draft.

Second Round Standouts

By the end of Day Two, seven Gators had been selected in the Draft. Two of these players, outfielder Jud Fabian and pitcher Tommy Mace, were selected in the Second Round. Jud Fabian was selected as the 40th overall pick by the Boston Red Sox. Tommy Mace was selected as the 69th overall pick by the Cleveland Indians.

𝐏𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐢𝐧, 𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞. 🤙@judfabe has been selected by the @RedSox with the 40th overall pick of the #MLBDraft!#GoGators // 🐊⚾️ pic.twitter.com/0mOj7KcB66 — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) July 12, 2021

Cleveland Love Gator Pitching

As the Draft continued, the Red Sox found themselves selecting another Gator in 5th Round when they took freshman catcher, Nathan Hickey with 136th overall pick. And while the Red Sox seemed to love Florida Gators Baseball during Day Two, the Cleveland Indians had a little more love for Gators Baseball.

Selecting two more players after Tommy Mace, the Indians selected junior pitchers, Jack Leftwich and Franco Aleman, as the 216th overall and 306th overall picks respectively.

Here we go. 🤷‍♂️@Jacklefty21 joins Mace as a 2021 @Indians draftee, going 216th overall to C-Land!#GoGators // 🐊⚾️ pic.twitter.com/OOeBayB9Ub — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) July 12, 2021

Gators Headed to the National League

In the National League, two Gators were selected. One to the Mets and one to the Nationals. The first National League selection for the Gators was sophomore pitcher, Christian Scott. Scott was taken as the 142nd overall pick to the New York Mets. Also, sophomore outfielder, Jacob Young was chosen as the 203rd overall pick to the Washington Nationals.

The Florida Gators had a great showing in rounds 11 through 20 in the 2021 MLB Draft. After Day Two was over, the gators saw themselves lose four signees and seven current players. With eleven total players selected in the draft, it will be interesting to see what prospects the Gators bring in to recover the losses.