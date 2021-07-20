Florida Gators on Olympic rosters

The Florida Gators lead the SEC with 31 athletes in Tokyo. This year’s group is third on the list for most athletes that have represented Florida. The Gators sent 35 athletes to the Olympics in 2012 and 2008. There will be Gator athletes in eight different sports: baseball, basketball, golf, gymnastics, soccer, softball, swimming and track & field.

The opening ceremony for the Olympics is Friday.

Let the games begin

Three Gators begin their journey to a gold medal today. Michelle Moultrie, Aubree Munro and Kelsey Stewart will play for Team USA Softball against Italy. Then, they will play again Wednesday against Canada.

13 years in the making. Get your game face on. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/EPb9dlQmFB — Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 20, 2021

Also Wednesday, Team Canada begins group play in soccer against the host country Japan. Canada’s soccer team features two Gators, Adriana Leon and Deanne Rose. Rose already has a bronze medal to her name, and she will be trying for gold this year.

Other Gator stars participating

Swimming and diving events begin July 24, and Caeleb Dressel will look to add to his medal count that is two golds so far. Dressel’s first event will be the 4×100 free relay on July 25.

Also, track and field events start on July 29. Grant Holloway will compete for gold in the 110-meter hurdles.

Both of these athletes have won national championships for Florida and will look to showcase their skills on the world stage in Tokyo.

Competition schedule for all Gator athletes

The schedule for events featuring Gators begins today and runs for the next few weeks. Because of the time difference, most events will be shown very early in the morning. However, some events like the Team USA vs Canada softball game, will be shown on tape delay in primetime.

Also, the SEC Network will have a show highlighting all 214 participants from the SEC in the Olympics. It will be on Thursday, July 22 at 7 p.m.