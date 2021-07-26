Keyontae Johnson Hosted a Youth Basketball Camp In Gainesville Over the Weekend

Keyontae Johnson Youth Basketball Camp

University of Florida Men’s basketball player, Keyontae Johnson, hosted his own individual youth basketball camp in Gainesville, Fla. this weekend.

After seven months off the court Johnson is back leading by example and making an impact. Over the weekend, Johnson held his first Annual Camp for all age groups around the city of Gainesville at Westside Baptist Church Family Center.

The camp started Friday night at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The camp continued onto Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Despite the early start, the kids were excited and ready to participate with the gator basketball player and his coaches.

The camp’s main focus was to improve the players skills that included ball handling, shooting drills, and scrimmages. In addition to these skills, Johnson spoke to the kids about the mental dedication needed to take their skills to the next level.

When asked about his first camp and the support he felt from families and kids around Gainesville.

“His emotion felt wonderful going through my situation showed how many people support him and wanting to sign up for the camp even though he did not play this past season the kids still wanted to learn the game of basketball from him,” Johnson said.

Keyontae favorite part of the camp.

“Just watching how everybody is competing and wanting to learn, not just wanting to take pictures with me but actually showing interest. Giving the dedication that I put into my craft with the game of basketball be able to teach it to the younger kids,” Johnson said.

Johnson partnered up with Its’ Go LLC and Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza to coordinate the event. He plans to continue hosting these events in the near future with the next upcoming camp in his hometown Norfolk, Virginia. Johnson is also preparing to enter senior year at the University of Florida.