Dan Mullen Talks Start of Gator Football Fall Camp

The Florida Gator football team is gearing up for the 2021 season. After a long offseason of preparation, the Gators started fall training camp Friday. Gator head coach Dan Mullen talked Thursday about his team as camp was about to begin.

#Gators coach Dan Mullen on eve of fall camp: 'The excitement to get out there and play some football is really high.' — Edgar Thompson (@osgators) August 5, 2021

Dan Mullen talks raising expectations

Key contributors on the defense

The Gators have several key veterans returning on defense as well as some fresh faces. Key defensive lineman Zachary Carter, pass rushers Jeremiah Moon and Brenton Cox, Jr., and linebackers Ventrell Miller, Amari Burney and Mohamoud Diabate will return to lead the defense.

On the other hand, the secondary may have an entirely different look. Last season saw key players in safeties Donovan Stiner, Shawn Davis and Brad Stewart along with cornerback Marco Wilson depart to NFL rosters.

This year, the focus will likely be on Trey Dean, Jaydon Hill and Rashad Torrence II to replace some of those players.

Changes on the offense

The offense has several players returning this year in receivers Jacob Copeland and Justin Shorter and tight ends Kemore Gamble and Keon Zipperer.

Although last year’s offense featured heavy passing, we could see a different look with dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones. Furthermore, running backs Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis will also be back to lead a loaded and talented backfield.

As the Gators kick off fall training, all eyes will be on the redshirt junior Jones. But Mullen further talked offensive scheming and how we may expect to see more running back packages on the field.

Meanwhile, as Jones looks to take the reigns of the Florida offense in the upcoming season, Mullen expanded on seeing many similarities in Jones to Kyle Trask.

Jones is following up one of the best season performances from a Gator quarterback. Looking at how Jones has improved as a player, Mullen discussed what he expects to see out of the redshirt junior quarterback.

Nonetheless, Mullen said they prioritize working to Jones’ skillset to incorporate certain elements that Trask was unable to provide.

Return to the Swamp

The Florida fall camp will take place over the next few weeks and conclude on Sunday, August 22.

The Gators will wait until September 4 to suit up for Week 1 when they take on the FAU Owls at home in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. And with the return to full-capacity crowds, fans won’t have to wait long before they see a stadium filled with Orange and Blue.