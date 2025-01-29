2025 NFL Pro Bowl Returns To Orlando

Share Facebook

The NFL Pro Bowl will return to Orlando where 88 players, 44 from each conference, compete in a multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition. The games will consist of competition skills and a highly anticipated flag football game.

Event Overview

The Pro Bowl will span two days. The Pro Bowl Skills show will take place the first day, Thursday, Jan. 30 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The segment will feature skill challenges, giving players a chance to display their athleticism. The weekend will conclude on Sunday, Feb. 2, with a 7-on-7 flag football game from 3 to 6 p.m. Both events will be held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Change from Tradition

The NFL strayed away from the traditional game in previous years, hence the introduction of a series of skills competitions and a flag football matchup. The skills section looks to test player’s precision passing, best catch, and an obstacle course. The new design aims to limit injuries while highlighting player’s talents. While the exact details for the 2025 games have yet to be announced, the league looks to continue the same format heading into this years Pro Bowl.

Get to know this year's #ProBowlGames Skills Challenges! The action starts Thursday 7pm ET on ESPN. 🎟️: https://t.co/vuA7aUGAV1 — NFL (@NFL) January 28, 2025

Florida Gator Legacy

As of now, there are no former University of Florida players listed on the 2025 Pro Bowl rosters. However, the Gator’s have a legacy in the NFL, with several notable alumni making impacts on the league. Malik Davis (2017-2021) out of Tampa is the current running back for the Dallas Cowboys, and teammates Alex Anzalone (2013-2016) linebacker and Kingsley Eguakun (2019-2023) center play for the Detroit Lions. Also notable is Brenton Cox Jr. (2019-2022), who starts for the Green Bay Packers as defensive end.

Recent Developments

In the lead-up to the Pro Bowl, there have been several notable roster changes. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been named to the 2025 roster, replacing Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels who is out on injury. This is Mayfield’s second Pro Bowl selection, after being honored at the 2023 and 2024 games. James Cook, Buffalo Bills running back, is set to step in after Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens opted out for undisclosed reasons. Lastly, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has been selected as an alternate, replacing Josh Allen of the Bills’, who declined his offer to participate in the games. Former NFL defensive end J.J. Watts criticized the state of the Pro Bowl games, referring to it as the “Participation Bowl” due to the high number of alternates in the games.

When you get 5 alternates deep, just call it the Participation Bowl. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 28, 2025

Where to Watch

Fans can catch the Pro Bowl game live on ESPN and ESPN+.