Trent Whittemore potential breakout year

Florida Gators wide receiver Trent Whittemore has the potential for a breakout season in 2021. In 2020, as a redshirt freshman, he caught ten passes for 128 yards and one touchdown. Whittemore is a 6’4 receiver, who should thrive in the red zone for new Gators quarterback Emory Jones.

Returning back from injury

Whittemore suffered a broken rib and a punctured lung against the Arkansas Razorbacks last season. The injury occurred after he was hit by defensive back Jalen Catalon following a 13-yard catch just minutes into the first quarter.

“It was extremely painful, one of the most painful injuries I have had,” Whittmore said.

“It was bothersome throughout the rest of the year. If we are being honest, it was just annoying more than anything takes a while to heal completely. It’s always messing with you.”

He praised coach Savage in his recovery process over the summer.

“I give a huge shout out to coach Savage he really built me back up this summer in a way that eliminated a lot of that pain,” he said.

Whittemore said that he feels back to normal after his injury.

“Halfway through the summer, I felt completely back to myself working out hard,” he said.

“Nothing was limited, and throughout camp, I been full-go without pain, so just a huge shout out to strength and training.”

Wide receiver core

This season, the Gators lost some huge pieces to their wide receiver core as Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney entered the 2021 NFL Draft alongside tight end Kyle Pitts and quarterback Kyle Trask. There are still many talented receivers on the roster this year that should help the Florida offense.

“I think we are coming along just fine,” Whittemore said.

“Thankfully, we rotate a lot of guys throughout the year, so there’s a lot of guys with experience. Cope (Jacob Copeland) has played for several years. I was able to play about half of last year cut short to injury.”

Whittemore will return to his role as a slot receiver as he was prior to this season. He looks to add to his skillset from things he learned from other receivers last season as he adds his own mixture of skillsets to contribute to the offense.

Trent Whittemore is very confident about the wide receiver unit as they prepare for their season opener in the swamp against Florida Atlantic on September 4th.

“I think we have a lot of experience,” he said. “We are going to be ready, that’s for sure.”