WINSTON WINS STARTING JOB WITH SAINTS

New Orleans Saints names former Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Jameis Winston starting quarterback for week one of the 2021 season.

Winston beat out Taysom Hill to succeed Drew Brees in the starter role.

In the Saints’ preseason opener, Winston performed exceptionally well with two beautifully executed touchdown passes. Overall, Winston played much more efficient than Hill.

This will be the first time in 16 years that someone other than Brees has entered the season as New Orleans’ starting QB.

This opportunity is crucial for Winston’s career. It will be his first starting job since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to move on from him following the 2019 season.

Winston & Brady

Before Tom Brady, Winston was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ starting quarterback. The Bucs made an impeccable move bringing in Brady, who changed the entire trajectory of the team leading them to a Super Bowl.

Prior to contrary belief, sources say that Winston has brought an entire new version of himself to the Saints. The version of himself he is bringing to New Orleans would have given him a more compelling case to remain the starting quarterback in Tampa.

Winston’s growth as a player is undeniable in what we have seen in this short amount of time.

Putting it into Perspective

ESPN’s Ryan Clark shares his thoughts on why this is the best scenario for the Saints.

Not only is this good for Winston, but it also gives Hill a chance to do what he does best and play tight-end and continue to be a wild card quarterback for New Orleans.

Clark also discusses his excitement to see what Winston has in store for New Orleans.

Looking Ahead

The New Orleans Saints will host the Green bay Packers on Sept. 12. All eyes will be on Winston to continue to perform well under pressure and show his skills.