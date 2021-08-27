High School Football is back

The 2021 high school football season is starting tonight. The slate of games is full. Local high school coaches weigh in on their teams’ chances this season.

Hawthorne vs. Yulee

The Former Gator tight end turned Hawthorne’s coach, Cornelius Ingram, leads his Hornets against Yulee High School tonight.

Ingram said he is optimistic about his team’s ability to perform this year.

Ingram also said the quarterback room will get a lot of rotation this season.

Hawthorne’s quarterback room includes a transfer student, a returning senior, and a freshman quarterback.

Hawthorne plays Yulee at 7 p.m.

Gainesville vs. Vanguard

Gainesville coach Dock Pollard said the strength of this year’s team is the defense

Pollard said he always tweaks his schemes year to year, as the team changes and this year is no different. Gainesville’s opponent, Vanguard, is looking strong as always, Pollard said.

Gainesville plays Vanguard at 7:30 p.m.

St. Francis vs. Indian Rocks Christian

St. Francis coach Scott McDaniel said this summer’s preparation for the season was back to a bit of normalcy.

McDaniel said this year’s team is built on top-end skill players.

McDaniel described the Indian Rocks Christian football team as being “a lot like we are.”

St. Francis takes on Indian Rocks Christian at 7 p.m.

Buchholz

The Buchholz vs. Trinity Catholic game has been canceled.

Buchholz coach Mark Whittmore said the strength of the team is the linebacker core and the defensive line. He said that the group has good athletic kids on the team and good senior leadership.

The bobcats lost a “big yardage gainer” for this season after running back Quandarius Smith. Smith had two-straight 1000-yard seasons at Buchholz before graduating.

Other games tonight include PK Yonge playing Eastside, Newberry playing Santa Fe High, Oak Hall taking on First Academy, Chiefland playing Crescent City, Columbia playing American Heritage, Williston meets Branford, and more.