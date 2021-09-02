Week Two of High School Football Set to Kickoff

The second week of Florida high school football is set to continue tomorrow. Multiple teams look for their first wins of the season. Thirteen games are set to kick off around the area, with Hawthorne and P.K. Yonge highlighting this week’s matchups. Additionally, Buchholz travels to Sandalwood, and Columbia hosts Bolles.

Hawthorne and P.K. Yonge Face-Off

After cruising past Eastside 36-16 in the team’s opening game, P.K. Yonge will possibly face their toughest test of the year in only the second game of the season. The Blue Waves will host the Hawthorne Hornets, a reigning state finalist last year. Moreover, the Hornets earned a win in their first game of the season, outlasting Yulee high school (5A) 14-7. The defense for the Hornets was superb against Yulee, sacking the team’s quarterback three times and recovering two fumbles. The Blue Waves used a strong first half to easily defeat Eastside, with a 14 point first quarter, allowing the team to have control for most of the game.

P.K. Yonge head coach Kevin Doelling is looking forward to the matchup with Hawthorne and is confident his players can come out strong against the 2020 state finalists.

Buchholz Heads to Jacksonville to take On Sandalwood

The Buchholz Bobcats will look to continue their strong start to the season at Sandalwood. The Bobcats come off an impressive start to the season, crushing Dunnellon 35-0. However, the Bobcats are facing a talented Sandalwood team who are led by quarterback Christopher Calhoun II, a University of Connecticut commit. Nonetheless, the Bobcats have impressive talent of their own, as the offense is led by Quan Lee, the sixth-ranked wide receiver in Florida and a recent UCF commit.

Buchholz head coach Mark Whittemore is prepared to see an athletic Sandalwood team and is excited to go up against a team with a vast amount of talent.

A Duel Set Between Bolles and Columbia

The third and fifth-ranked teams in Jacksonville, according to Max Preps, are set to clash. Columbia, ranked fifth in Jacksonville and 41st in the state, faces an early-season test, hosting the 31st team in the state. Both teams were able to come out of week one with easy wins.

The Bulldogs offense is led by running back Kade Frew, who committed to the Air Force Academy over the summer. The Tigers’ defense will have their hands full against the Bulldogs’ offense, as Bolles comes off a 46-o week one win.

Bulldogs head coach Demitric Jackson is preparing for Bolles to be big and physical, especially up front.