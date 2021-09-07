Nick Saban Reflects on Week 1 Performance Against Miami

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide faced an early test against a Top-25 team in the Miami Hurricanes in Week 1. However, it was close to over at halftime as they held a 27-3 advantage at the break. They cruised to the finish line beating the Hurricanes 44-13. Quarterback Bryce Young did not disappoint in his debut as well. He went 27-38 with 344 YDS to go along with four touchdowns. Nevertheless, Coach Saban was not satisfied, saying that his team still needs to do more.

“We need to put together a 60-minute performance regardless of who we are playing.”

Saban continued to say that he was happy to get more players game time and experience, but there were lessons to be learned for his squad.

“We played really well in the first half. We had good energy, we had good enthusiasm. We did a good job executing things.”

On the other hand, he said there were two many penalties and they got sloppy in the second half against Miami.

Looking Ahead

Moving to the coming week, he talked about the excitement of coming home for Week 2.

“It’s great to be home with fans. Hopefully, we’ll have a passionate and enthusiastic full house for this weekend.”

Speaking of Mercer, Saban said this is a program that is greatly improved with many returning starters. Mercer is coming off a big win of their own against Point 69-0.

He finished by saying their concentration is on themselves and working to improve their skills throughout the week.

The Crimson Tide remains number one in the Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 Week 2 rankings. Alabama will take on Mercer this Saturday before coming to The Swamp on Sept. 18 to take on the Gators.