Rick Wells Looks to Have a Big Year

From suspensions to a breakout year, Florida Gators football redshirt-senior wide receiver Rick Wells stays loyal to the Gator Nation as he starts his sixth season in the Swamp.

Wells’ six years at the University of Florida have been anything but conventional. In 2016, Wells was arrested due to an incident regarding an air-soft gun. In 2017, Wells spent his entire redshirt freshman year under suspension and away from the team due to a credit card fraud scandal involving several Gators football players. One more airsoft gun incident in 2018, and an undisclosed suspension in week one of the 2019 season left Wells with only truly seeing the field in 2020. Now, in his sixth season with the Gators, Wells is looking to be a breakout star for the Gators with his career-first touchdown in Saturday’s game against FAU.

🔸🔶TOUCHDOWN #GATORS🔷🔹@eXjones6 finds Rick Wells on the screen and Florida goes up 14-0 on FAU and the Fighting Willies! pic.twitter.com/pRIkHfX8Kk — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) September 5, 2021

Although he has faced adversity during his past six years in the Swamp, those six years had provided Wells an ample amount of time to grow not only as a player but also into the person he wants to be. He believes that he has grown into a person that can leave a good impact on the people around him.

While Wells had to wait for the opportunity to showcase his abilities, he was able to take that time on the sidelines and turn it into an opportunity to learn from his predecessors. He said that he was able to watch and learn from talented players that had started over him. Wells named former Gators wide receiver Josh Hammond as one of the players he had learned the most from over the years.

