Todd Grantham talks DBs, USF

The Florida Gators kicked off the season with a victory against FAU on Saturday. The Gators beat the Owls with help from Todd Grantham and his defense.

How the Gators defense controlled the game

Senior defensive lineman Zachary Carter shined in Saturday’s game. Carter recorded three sacks, three tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. Sophomore transfer Gervon Dexter recorded two fumble recoveries and a quarterback hit.

Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said he was happy to see the defense’s effort in the game.

Grantham also said “the electricity of being in front of the fans was really like nothing we experienced last year.”

For the first time since 2019, “The Swamp” held 88,000 people in the stands.

Todd Grantham’s plan going into next week

Grantham believes the team is moving in the right direction by working hard and not giving up points.

The defensive line was able to see what they could clean up in their plays and made changes later in the game

For the overall game, Grantham was satisfied with how the team was able to keep up with some of the younger players and how they were playing the game.

Grantham also said that the secondary line did a good job of reading the plays and keeping their composure with the excitement from the game.

The Gators held FAU to a pass completion rate of 57%.

Grantham spoke on how the secondary line could improve by being confident in their skill and knowing the game.

Grantham wants to make it clear that the defense will not play with a “bend don’t break” mindset.

Looking ahead

Going into the next game, the defensive line could see some players not present in week one. Gators head coach Dan Mullen said two players could return from injury in time for the game.

The Gators travel to Tampa to play USF in Raymond James Stadium on Saturday Sept. 11.

Florida enters the game as a 28-point favorite.