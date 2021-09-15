New Mexico-Texas A&M Preview

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M look to improve after a close win against Colorado this past weekend.

Texas A&M

After the Aggies slim victory, many claimed the team was not deserving of a top-ten ranking. While only falling to No. 7 in the AP Poll, the Aggies remain determined to prove themselves as a college football powerhouse. Their chance may come this weekend, as they host the New Mexico Lobos at noon. The Aggies are hopeful that their new quarterback, Zach Calzada, will be able to show his true colors on Saturday. After A&M’s starting QB had to leave the game due to a broken ankle, Calzada stepped in, throwing the game winning touchdown against Colorado.

“We had some adversity losing our quarterback. Had the new quarterback come in, get settled in the game made two tremendous drives at the end of the game that gave us the chance to win the game” -Jimbo Fisher

While the Aggies offense may have struggled, the defense stepped up and did their part. A&M held the buffs to just 89 passing yards, as well as an interception. The Buffs attempted two fourth down conversions, both of which were stopped by A&M.

“Our defense was outstanding in the game. Early was really good, and then I mean the second half we turned into outstanding and raised the level of play…” -Jimbo Fisher

New Mexico

New Mexico is looking to make a name for themselves in this matchup after their win against New Mexico State on Saturday. With a win against a top-ten opponent at Kyle Field, the Lobos could see their team on everyone’s radar. Coach Danny Gonzalez and QB Terry Wilson are not wasting a second this week in practice. They are excited to see their team on the national stage.

The game will take place on Saturday, September 18th at 12p.m. at Kyle Field