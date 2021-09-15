Zachary Carter talks Alabama game

Florida Gators starting defensive tackle Zachary Carter believes that the Gators’ defensive unit is more than prepared to face Alabama this Saturday. During a press conference on Monday, Carter discussed his confidence in his team and shared his thoughts on the Crimson Tide.

The Matchup

Going into the game this weekend, both teams are 2-0. The game will mark the first conference opponent game of the season for both teams. The No. 1 ranked Alabama team is a 15 point favorite against the No. 11 ranked Gators. Carter said that being the underdog team won’t affect his mentality going into the game as it has become something he’s accustomed to while at Florida.

The matchup will also be the first time the Gators and Crimson Tide face-off since Florida’s 52-46 loss in the SEC Championship game in December. Carter said that he is excited for the chance to play Alabama again in the Swamp. Carter also discussed that the Gators being one score shy of earning a title motivated them in the offseason.

Carter on Bryce Young

Alabama’s starting quarterback Bryce Young makes his third official start this weekend. The sophomore quarterback so far has recorded wins against Miami at a neutral site and a home win against Mercer. When asked how much of a factor the 90,000 fans in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium can make to help the team rattle the young quarterback, Carter said the Gators definitely feed off the crowd.

Carter also discussed his confidence in being able to get to Young in this game. The redshirt senior has been on fire this season with five solo tackles and three sacks in two games. Carter was named SEC Co-Defensive Linemen of the Week following his performance in the season opener against Florida Atlantic. Carter said that this Saturday the focus will be caging Young in the pocket.

The Respect for Alabama

When asked what makes playing a Nick Saban-coached team so difficult, Carter praised the Crimson Tide and said they are a well-coached team.

“They’ve always been a disciplined team since I’ve been watching college football,” Carter said.

Carter is no stranger to Saban. When Carter was still in the recruitment process, after committing to Florida, Alabama tried to make a steal.

When asked why he didn’t take Nick Saban up on his offer the response from Carter was simple, “I truly bleed orange and blue.”

The Gators will face the Alabama Crimson Tide at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tune into ESPN 98.1 FM for live coverage.