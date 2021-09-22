SEC releases 2022 football schedule.

With nine weeks left in the 2021 football season, the Gators can now look even further ahead. The SEC released its 2022 college football schedules on Tuesday evening during a special programming on the SEC Network. Florida has a few marquee matchups set and there will be several intriguing matchups across the league.

2022 Florida Football Schedule

Here is our full 2022 season schedule! Which game are you most excited for? pic.twitter.com/lDVV5rUBan — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 21, 2021

September 3 – Utah (Gainesville, Fla.)

September 10 – Kentucky (Gainesville, Fla.)

September 17 – South Florida (Gainesville, Fla.)

September 24 – Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)

October 1 – Eastern Washington (Gainesville, Fla.)

October 8 – Missouri (Gainesville, Fla.)

October 15 – LSU (Gainesville, Fla.)

October 22 – BYE

October 29 – vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.)

November 5 – Texas A&M (College Station, Texas)

November 12 – South Carolina (Gainesville, Fla.)

November 19 – Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.)

November 26 – Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)

December 3 – SEC Championship (Atlanta, Ga.)

Non-Conference Opponents

Florida will enter the season with six of its first seven games in the Swamp. The season inaugurates with a matchup between Utah in Gainesville on September 3. Utah and Florida last met on Nov. 19, 1977 in Gainesville, when the Gators defeated the Utes 38-29. The Gators will play the Utes again in Salt Lake City in 2023.

Florida has three other non SEC opponents slated for the 2022 season. Including a trip to Tallahassee to play Florida State for rivalry week to close out the season.

SEC Matchups

In turn for the Gators playing the majority of the first half of the season at home, four of the last five games will be away. One of those games includes the annual neutral site matchup against Georgia in Jacksonville.

It was also revealed that the Gators will not see Alabama in the regular season.

Florida will be traveling to College Station for the second time since the Aggies joined the conference in 2012. The game against Texas A&M will be sandwiched in between SEC East opponents Georgia and South Carolina.

Notable Matchups Across the SEC

Across the SEC in 2022 there will be several notable scheduled games, one of the first being Georgia opening the season in Atlanta on September 3 against Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff.

LSU will be squaring off with Florida State to open their season in New Orleans on Sept. 4.

Auburn will play its first five games at home before having back-to-back road games at LSU and Ole Miss.

There will be a Week 0 game for the second time in four years when Vanderbilt travels to Hawaii. In 2019 Miami and Florida met up in Orlando for the last Week 0 matchup.

The SEC Championship Game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for Saturday, Dec. 3.