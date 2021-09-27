NFL Week Three Recap

Tucker Saves Baltimore

On fourth and 19 from their own 16-yard line, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson miraculously completed a 36-yard pass to receiver Sammy Watkins. After Jackson darted to the line of scrimmage to spike the ball with just seconds to spare, kicker Justin Tucker took the field with a chance to lift the Ravens to a one-point victory and engrave his name in the record books. Tucker’s 66-yard field goal attempt ricocheted off the cross bar and just cleared the

“As soon as it left my foot, I knew it was going to have a chance, but I was short from 65 [yards] in pregame both ways,” Tucker said after the game. “Thankfully, we found the extra yard and a half that I didn’t have three hours before.”

Herbert’s Heroics

Tied with under a minute to go at Arrowhead Stadium, Los Angles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert lofted a four-yard touchdown pass to wideout Mike Williams to knock off Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs — who have won the AFC West the past five seasons — now find themselves in last place at 1-2.

Undefeated Surprises

The Denver Broncos improved the 3-0 following a 26-0 shutout victory over the New York Jets. Denver’s formidable defense sacked Jets quarterback Zach Wilson five times and forced two interceptions. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders remain perfect after kicker Daniel Carlson split the uprights from 22 yards as the clock expired in overtime.

“We still haven’t played our best football,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said after the game. “I think that’s a frustrating thing and an exciting thing.”

The Panthers, Rams and Cardinals each picked up week three wins to improve to 3-0.

Burrow’s Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow tossed three pass touchdowns en route to a 24-10 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie wideout Ja’Marr Chase caught two touchdown passes to add to his season total (4), which trails only Rams receiver Cooper Kupp through the first three weeks.

Fields Struggles at Dawg Pound

To say that Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields struggled in his NFL debut would be an understatement. The former first round pick completed only six of 20 pass attempts for under 70 yards. The Cleveland Browns defense sacked Fields nine times led by defensive end Myles Garrett’s (4.5).

That's a franchise record for sacks in a game for @Flash_Garrett. 📺: #CHIvsCLE on FOX

📲: Browns mobile app pic.twitter.com/nEl2Qn8kLJ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 26, 2021

Brady Falls Short in L.A. Debut

The Los Angeles Rams displayed an impressive showing against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to capture a share of the NFC West lead. Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 343 yards and four touchdowns in the 10-point win. After the game, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald called SoFi Stadium — which just opened this season — “so loud” and described it as “the atmosphere you want to play in.”

https://twitter.com/RamsNFL/status/1442526949251891203?s=20

Crosby Lifts Packers in Bay Area

Trailing by one with 37 seconds to play, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed a pair of quick passes to wide receiver Davante Adams, which set up a 51-yard time-expiring field goal for kicker Mason Crosby.

After suffering a blowout week one loss to the Saints, Green Bay improves to 2-1 and regains first place in the NFC North. Rodgers mentioned the momentum the Packers will gain from this win ahead of their week five matchup versus the Steelers.