Around The SEC Week 4

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) runs for a touchdown against Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Arkansas plays Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)

Ryan Burke September 27, 2021 College Football, SEC 10 Views

No. 16 Arkansas Upsets No. 7 Texas A&M 20-10:

With a dominant win over Texas, Arkansas starts their season with a 4-0 record and move into a top-ten ranking. Arkansas has not gone 4-0 since 2004 and has not started 1-0 in the SEC since 2010.

Arkansas Wide Reciever Treylon Burks was named SEC co-offensive player of the week with 180 all-purpose yards and a touchdown.

 

The Razorbacks are flying into Georgia to face the No. 2 Bulldogs. The ESPN College Gameday set will be covering the game that starts at noon.

The Gators chomp through Tennessee 38-14:

No. 11 Florida Gators picked apart the Tennessee Vols getting their first win in the SEC last Saturday.

The Dynamic Emory Jones was on full display against the volunteers. Jones threw for 209 yards as well as running for 144 yards. The last Florida Quarterback to have 200/100 game was Tim Tebow back in 2009.

His two touchdowns lead the gators to have 28 unanswered points to blow the game wide open, sending the swamp into a frenzy.

Jones’ heroics were rewarded by being named the SEC co-offensive player of the week.

The Gators travel to Lexington to face division rivals Kentucky this Saturday. The Matchup Starting at 6 p.m.

Alabama Get Back Rolling, Beating Southern Miss 63-14:

No. 1 Crimson Tide had a tough 2-point victory in Gainesville 2 Saturdays ago. Their return to Tuscaloosa was emphatic and dominant, and they did not hold back.

Alabama had over 600 yards in their performance compared to Golden Eagles 213.

Alabama’s star quarterback Bryce Young threw five touchdowns, going 20-22. Alabama will use this momentum to play No. 12 Mississippi.

SEC Scores:

Auburn 34, Georgia State 24

Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0

LSU 28, Mississippi State 25

Boston College 41, Missouri 34, (OT)

Kentucky 16, South Carolina 10

SEC Ranks:

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Florida

4. Arkansas

5. Ole Miss

6. Texas A&M

7. LSU

8. Auburn

9. Kentucky

10 Tennessee

11. South Carolina

12. Mississippi State

13. Missouri

14. Vanderbilt

 

