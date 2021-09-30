No.2 Georgia and No. 8 Arkansas Face-Off in SEC Matchup

Coming off their impressive 62-0 win over Vanderbilt, the Georgia Bulldogs will have another SEC showdown when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Both teams come in with perfect 4-0 records and have scored at least 38 points in three of their first four games this season. Georgia had their signature win come against Clemson in Week 1, while Arkansas has defeated a pair of ranked opponents in Texas and Texas A&M.

Georgia Bulldog Key Players

According to head coach Kirby Smart, quarterback J.T. Daniels now has a lat issue after suffering an oblique injury earlier this season. When he has been on the field, Daniels has 569 yards through the air and has thrown five touchdown passes. Stetson Bennett, though, has filled in nicely in his chance with six touchdown passes.

This season, the Bulldogs have used four different running backs, led by Zamir White, who has 207 yards. Georgia also has seven different players that have caught touchdown passes this season. Tight end Brock Bowers leads the team with four.

Defensively, the Bulldogs have not allowed more than 13 points in any game. They also forced nine turnovers and registered 14 sacks through four games.

Arkansas’ Key Players

Like Georgia, the Razorbacks have a terrific quarterback in K.J. Jefferson, who is dealing with a knee injury. He has thrown for 844 and has rushed for an additional 230 yards. Trelon Smith is two yards short of 300 this season, while Treylon Burks has caught 19 passes for 373 yards and a pair of touchdowns. but has also been limited in practice this week.

Bumper Pool, Hayden Henry and Jalen Catalon have combined for 99 tackles, with Catalon leading the team with two interceptions. Defensive linemen Tre Williams is tied for 12th in the nation with four sacks. This will be the 16th meeting between the two programs. Georgia has gone 11-4 and has won the last two games and eight of the past nine meetings. Kickoff for this game will be on Saturday at 12 p.m. on ESPN.

Following this, the Bulldogs will travel to Auburn after this matchup while Arkansas heads to Ole Miss on Saturday, October 9.