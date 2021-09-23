Georgia v. Vanderbilt Preview

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs are taking a trip to Nashville as they face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.

Georgia’s Season

The Bulldogs are 3-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play.

In their season opener, the red and black had an away-game victory over the now No. 9 Clemson Tigers 10-3. They followed it up with a crushing home victory over UAB 56-7. Finally, the Bulldogs rounded off their win streak in an conference opener against University of South Carolina at home, beating the Gamecocks 40-13.

Vanderbilt’s Season

The Commodores have not had as strong of a season start.

Their season opener was an at-home loss to East Tennessee 23-3. In week-two they pivoted and had an on-the-road victory against Colorado State, 24-21. Then, lost the momentum in a 41-23 defeat to Stanford in another home game.

Georgia’s QB

Georgia quarterback, JT Daniels, has 436 passing yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions on the season.

Daniels has only played two of Georgia’s three games this season due to an injury before the UAB game. However, the junior transfer has plenty of starting time under his belt.

He started Georgia’s last four games of the 2020 season, after red-shirting at USC due to a knee injury in 2019. In 2018, he started in every game he played for USC and became the second true-freshman quarterback to start in a season opener in the program’s history.

Vanderbilt QB

Vanderbilt’s starting quarterback, Ken Seals, has 553 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

As a freshman, Seals played and started in nine games. He was Vanderbilt’s third true freshman quarterback to throw for 1,000 yards and is tied for the most 300-yard passing games with three.

Kirby Smart

Head coach for UGA football, Kirby Smart, said in the team’s preparation for games, they focus on beating every team they play, not just the one they face on a given week.

With a young starting offense and an older defense, Smart also said that there certain keys to picking those players and still performing well against competitive teams.

Despite the success of the older lineup on D, Smart said the goal now is to become consistent.

As for the game against Vanderbilt, Smart had nothing but praise for the Commodores’ sophomore quarterback.

Game Details

Georgia will be hosted in Vanderbilt stadium on Saturday in game four. Kickoff is slated for noon and can be viewed on SEC Network.