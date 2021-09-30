Richard Sherman joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cornerback Richard Sherman signed a one-year deal worth $2.25 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as announced Wednesday.

The reigning Super Bowl Champions, led by quarterback Tom Brady, gain an experienced veteran with this news. Sherman has five Pro Bowl appearances and a championship ring of his own. The 33-year-old said the opportunity to win The Vince Lombardi Trophy heavily played into his decision.

Relationship Between Brady and Sherman

Sherman said his relationship with Brady is great, even though past interactions may indicate otherwise.

“It’s the all-time-great quarterback reaching out,” Sherman said on his podcast. “And any time he makes that call, it’s a very difficult opportunity to pass up.”

Sherman’s role as a leader

The five-time All-Pro is prepared to step up to the plate in Tampa Bay. Additionally, leadership, accountability and a high level of play are traits he said he brings to his new team.

“I went with the best offer I had, the best opportunity to go out there and put some great tape on, to lead another group,” He said on his podcast. “I feel comfortable and confident in my abilities to go out there and execute and help that team win.”

Sherman is in the midst of legal troubles, though. He pleaded guilty to five misdemeanors, including two counts of domestic violence. In a statement posted on Twitter July 16, Sherman said he expressed sorrow.

Go time

Since 2011, no player has more interceptions than the Stanford alumnus who claims 36. Sherman said he meshes well on the football field, but it’ll take time for him to get comfortable.

The 2020 season was brief for the Compton, California, native due to a calf injury. He only saw action in five games with the San Francisco 49ers.

“I obviously catch on really fast, but it’s still going to take a second to get through the playbook.”

He said after a week of practice he’ll be ready to fire the cannons.

Alongside the G.O.A.T, Sherman looks to keep “Champa Bay” as a major Super Bowl Contender.