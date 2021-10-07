Ole Miss and Arkansas Look to Bounce Back After Losses With SEC Matchup on Saturday

Both Ole Miss and the University of Arkansas will face-off to start week six of the college football season. Both teams are coming off losses last week as Ole Miss fell to number one ranked Alabama 42-21 while Arkansas fell to the second-best team in the country in Georgia 37-0.

This will be the 67th all-time meeting between these two schools. The Razorbacks lead the head-to-head 37-28-1, including a 33-21 victory in 2020.

Ole Miss: Key Players

Even after throwing for a season-low 213 yards, potential Heisman Trophy Winner Matt Corral continues to shine in 2021. Through four games, he has thrown for 1,210 yards and ten touchdowns. Dontario Drummond, Jonathan Mingo, and Braylon Sanders have caught nine of them. However, Mingo did not play against Alabama.

Ole Miss has four players with at least 130 yards or more on the ground, including Corral. Henry Parrish Jr. leads the team with 223, followed by Jerrion Ealy at 204 and Snoop Conner with 137; Corral has 161.

Defensively, the Rebels have only forced six turnovers but are led by Sam Williams. The senior has five sacks and has forced two fumbles. They have allowed 26 points per game and 154.5 yards rushing per game and struggled of late.

Arkansas

K.J. Jefferson was questionable for Arkansas’ game against Georgia but managed to play. He will be playing this week, slightly 30 minutes from where he went to high school. The redshirt sophomore has played well this season, accumulating 909 passing yards and 235 rushing yards.

Treylon Burks is the team leader with 22 catches for 383 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Trelon Smith’s added over 300 yards at running back. Similar to Ole Miss, Arkansas has forced six turnovers and led by Bumper Pool, Hayden Henry, and Jalen Catalon.

Kickoff for this SEC matchup will take place on Saturday at 12 p.m. on ESPN. Following this game, Ole Miss will face Tennessee on October 16, while Arkansas will play at home against Auburn.