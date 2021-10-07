This week in local high school football

Local high school football sees a slew of action over the course of the next two days. Games begin Thursday night.

Thursday

Most notably, the Gainesville High School Hurricanes (4-1) take on the Buchholz High School Bobcats (4-1).

T H I S • T H U R S D A Y#WhoWillBeRAWE? 🌋 pic.twitter.com/X8FusUOzm2 — Reaching Athletes With Education (@RAWE_RECRUITS) October 6, 2021

GHS Head Coach Dock Pollard praised BHS and said it’s a dynamic, all-around team.

Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. at Citizens Field.

The Hawthorne High School Hornets boast a 5-0 record as they prepare to take on the American Collegiate Academy Rough Riders (1-3). But a win won’t come easy.

The Hornets’ schedule was built to improve the squad, Head Coach Cornelius Ingram said. He said the Rough Riders are the most athletic team he’s seen on film in a while.

The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Hawthorne, Florida.

The Santa Fe Raiders (0-5) and the Fernandina Beach Pirates (1-5) hit the field tonight at 7 p.m. Additionally, Oak Hall High School (3-1) battles Harvest Community High School (1-3) at 7 p.m.

Friday

The struggling Saint Francis Catholic High School Wolves (0-5) hope to defeat the Bell High School Bulldogs (2-4) Friday. Scott McDaniel, head coach of the young Wolves team, said the Bulldogs are more skilled than in previous years.

Catch the game at 7 p.m. in Gainesville, Florida.

Additional Friday night football games:

The Riverside High School Generals (6-0) vs. the Columbia High School Tigers (4-2) at 6 p.m.

The P.K. Yonge Blue Wave (2-3) vs. the Tocoi Creek Toros (1-3) at 7 p.m.

The Eastside High School Rams (0-5) vs. the Clay High School Blue Devils (3-2) at 7 p.m.

The First Academy Leesburg Eagles (1-4) vs. the Bronson Eagles (3-2) at 7 p.m.

The Williston High School Red Devils (0-5) vs. the Belleview High School Rattlers (5-1) at 7:30 p.m.

The Trenton High School Tigers (1-4) vs. the Branford Buccaneers (3-2) at 7:30 p.m.

The Chiefland High School Indians (5-0) vs. the Hamilton County Trojans (1-4) at 7:30 p.m.

The Union County Fightin’ Tigers (5-0) vs. the Dixie County Bears (3-2) at 7:30 p.m.