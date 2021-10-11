NLDS Continues

The National League Divisional Series continues today as both the Dodgers and Giants series as well as the Braves and Brewers series will play Game 3. The Dodgers and Giants are scheduled to play at 1pm as the Braves and Brewers are set to close the night at 9:30pm. As both series are tied at 1-1, there is a lot to look forward to as the NLDS heats up.

Dodgers vs. Giants

The Dodgers vs. Giants playoff matchup is a dream for baseball fans. It is rare for a rivalry game to occur in the MLB playoffs. It is even more rare for a divisional rivalry to take place in the MLB postseason. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants series has not disappointed yet.

The 106-win Dodgers will face the 107-win Giants in the NLDS. This will be their first ever postseason meeting, and it's the first time in MLB history (regular season or playoffs) that two teams will meet after winning at least 105 games. pic.twitter.com/JD8Hkk1Utu — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 7, 2021

The two 100-plus win teams have been firing so far in the playoffs. With a Giants shutout in Game 1 and a Dodgers hit parade in Game 2, Game 3 could be just as entertaining. With pitching at a premium in this heated series, keep an eye out on the bats of both teams. From Los Angeles, Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner look to continue their legacy of having clutch postseason bats. While San Francisco has some powerful bats, their pitching has to pick up to keep up with the Dodgers hitters.

Braves vs. Brewers

On the other side of the National League Playoff bracket features the Atlanta Braves taking on the Milwaukee Brewers. This NLDS series has been defensive to say the least. With a total of six total runs scored in the first two games, Game 3 will be an intriguing defensive game.

Will the Braves bullpen pull through for another team shutout? Or will the bats of Milwaukee dictate the rest of the series?

After the regular season saw the Brewers ranked 27th in team batting average. However, the Braves ranked 8th in the league in ERA. With this, a pitching and hitting battle might be an uphill one for the Brewers in the closing games. Milwaukee Brewers manager, Craig Counsell, is greatly anticipating traveling to Atlanta for the next two games. “Road playoff games are a blast,” Counsell said, “ultimately, it comes down to playing good baseball.”

What to Watch

Of the two closely-played series, there a couple big things to watch. First, the Dodgers and Giants bats. Two of the best hitting team in the league facing each other is a recipe for success from a fan’s perspective. Those watching the intra-California series must have their popcorn ready for what will be an explosive Game 3.

In the Braves and Brewers series, prepare to see an incredibly defensive end to the series. With Atlanta and Milwaukee both having two of the top bullpens in the major leagues, both dugouts could have a tough time hitting the ball.

As both teams prepare to walk through the heart of the postseason, look for some historic baseball will be played.