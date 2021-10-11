Gators Volleyball Falls Short to LSU

Over the weekend Gators volleyball started off strong in the four-set battle against LSU but fell short on Sunday and ended up with a loss 3-1.

Florida clinched the first set 25-22, but LSU fought back with a 25-17 victory in the second set. The Tigers went up 2-1 in the match with a 25-21 win in the third. The fourth was closed out with a 25-21 victory to the Tigers.

Recap

The Gators took control early on with a 13-7 lead to force a Tigers timeout. The Tigers came out of the timeout strong cutting the deficit to two and forcing a timeout on the Gators. LSU tied the set at 16-16, and the teams continued to trade scores until Florida took the three-point advantage at 22-19. The Tigers pulled to within one at 23-22, but the Gators closed out with back-to-back kills to take the 1-0 lead in the match.

The second set belonged to LSU from the jump pulling ahead 6-1 early. Florida fought back to cut the deficit to four at 9-5, but LSU fought harder to lead by seven. The Gators were able to pull within five at 21-16, but LSU closed out the set on a 4-1 run to even the match.

Early in the third set, the Gators started to build their lead 7-3, but the Tigers responded with a 7-3 run to knot the frame at 10-10. Each team exchanged points throughout the middle portion of the set, but LSU took the 20-15 advantage.

LSU took the early 4-1 in the fourth set, but the Gators fought back to tie the frame at 6-6. From that point on, each team was within a two point advantage of each other, but LSU was able to close out the set and the match with back-to-back points.

Key Players

T’ara Ceasar, Thayer Hall and Marlie Monserez each record a double-double in the match. Ceasar finished with 15 kills and 16 digs.

Teammate Marlie Monserez notched her seventh double-double of the 2021 campaign, recording 39 assists and 23 digs, and Thayer Hall recorded her second double-double of the year, finishing with 13 kills and 10 digs

Up Next

The Gators are back in action on Oct. 16, taking on the Texas A&M Aggies