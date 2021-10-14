Ja’Quavion Fraziars Emerging for the Florida Gators

Validation against Vanderbilt

Along with the rest of the Florida Gators squad, wide receiver Ja’Quavion Fraziars came to play against Vanderbilt on Saturday. Fraziars helped the No. 20 ranked Gators return to the win column as the Gators beat down the Commodores 42-0. During the game, Fraziars hauled in 2 receptions for 10 yards and a touchdown.

The sophomore receiver now has four total receptions in his college career for 21 yards. It may not be eye-popping, but two of those four receptions put six on the scoreboard. Fraziars scored his first collegiate touchdown in the Gators’ loss to Kentucky two weeks ago, and his efforts proved to be successful again against Vanderbilt.

Looking toward LSU

Speaking to the media, Fraziars complimented head coach Dan Mullen’s “great game plan” heading into the Gators’ road matchup against the LSU Tigers. With a touchdown in consecutive weeks, the young receiver has emerged as a viable option in that game plan. Gators quarterback Emory Jones has certainly made Fraziars a new favorite red zone target. Both of his touchdowns have come on short goal-to-go situations.

In SEC play for the fifth consecutive game, the Gators will look to improve to 5-2 on the season. The Tigers are reeling, sitting at 3-3 and having dropped two straight games, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is on the hot seat. While LSU does have that Death Valley home-field advantage, Fraziars looks forward to experiencing the rivalry and knows the Gators’ “expectation is to win.”

Born for This

With the recent on-field success, it would be important to not overlook the off-field context for Fraziars. He’s a native of nearby Dunnellon, Florida. That’s forty-five minutes away from Gainesville, or as Fraziars put it, “thirty with the right person driving.” Growing up a Gators fan—in a house full of Seminoles supporters, no less—Fraziars is living out his dream. He of course had to be wait behind older players in the Gators’ receiving corps for his breakthrough.

As he put it, though, listening to his elders is how he was raised. “I know how patient I have to be,” he said to the media. He named Trevon Grimes, Justin Shorter, and Jacob Copeland as teammates he’s looked up to while navigating his role on the roster. Now he’s looking to cement that role on the field against LSU. The game is slated for a noon kickoff in Baton Rouge on Saturday.