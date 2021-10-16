Davis-Price, Turnovers Beat Gators in Shootout Loss

Those talks of the Gators having a rematch with Alabama in the SEC Championship feel very far in the past.

The Gators fell 49-42 to LSU, suffering their third loss of the season.

“We dug too big a hole to get out of there in the end,” Florida Head Coach Dan Mullen said.

Mullen added that the team will need to do a lot of evaluating during the bye week.

Defense, Especially Against the Run, Faltered

LSU entered the game averaging 82.3 rushing yards–one of the worst in the nation. Nobody would’ve known that if they watched this game. The Gators couldn’t find an avenue to stop Tigers’ running back Tyrion Davis-Price. Entering the game, he had rushed for 287 yards and two touchdowns.

In the game against the Gators, Davis-Price rushed the game number of yards and found the end zone three times–again, that’s more than he had all year combined.

The Gators as a team didn’t even come near matching the LSU running back. The Gators, who entered averaging 273.8 yards on the ground, only rushed for 138.

The defense has been one of the glaring issues throughout the last two seasons for the Gators. Mullen said he isn’t ready to make any big changes on defense yet.

Turnover and the Quarterback Situation

Quarterback’s Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson combined for four interceptions against LSU’s defense–two each. One of Jones’ picks was taken to the house for a touchdown. One of Richardson’s ended the game.

Three of these picks later became LSU touchdowns.

The code was cracked by Kentucky and LSU took notes. Force Florida to throw downfield, and you’ll win the game. This is said despite the Gators racking up 42 points and four combined touchdown passes.

Despite two picks, Richardson made a statement. After going 0-for-3 with an interception, Richardson went 10-for-16 with 167 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. On top of that, he rushed for a touchdown and ran it in for a two-point conversion. Jones only came back in while AR briefly treated a pinky finger injury.

Richardson said it wasn’t his place to ask if he had earned the starting job.

When asked about the QB situation after the game, Mullen said it would be evaluated.

The Gators have next Saturday off before heading to Jacksonville to face rival Georgia, Oct. 30 at 3:30 p.m. That matchup looks as nerve-wracking as ever.