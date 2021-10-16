Pat Dooley’s Grades: Florida vs LSU

Pat Dooley October 16, 2021 Dooley, Feature Sports News 171 Views

OFFENSE D+

FIRST HALF: The 77-yard drive at the end of the half and the Hail Mary allowed Florida to outgain LSU in the first half. Up to then, it was not good. Florida rushed for 35 yards against a team that could not stop the running game the week before. The two picks on consecutive plays set the Tigers up twice.

SECOND HALF: The interception thrown by Emory Jones for a pick-six took away the momentum of the end of the half and also sent him to the bench. Anthony Richardson then led four straight touchdown drives, but his decision to throw the ball up for grabs with the game on the line was brutal.

FOR THE GAME: How can anyone give a D to an offense that was 12 yards short of 500 for the game? Because the four interceptions – two each – were killers. Florida was forced to throw the ball since its running backs only managed 66 yards, and while there were a lot of good things that happened there were too many bad ones.

 

DEFENSE F-

FIRST HALF: As poorly as Florida’s defense played, it could have been a lot worse. Yes, they had to defend a pair of short fields after the interceptions, but they also were fortunate that 145 yards of LSU offense – including a touchdown – were called back because of penalties.

SECOND HALF: And as badly as the Gators played in the first half, they were worse in the second half. Tyrion Davis-Price set a school record with 287 rushing yards and it was basically the same play over and over. The Gators managed to tie the game twice, but each time the defense could not stop LSU.

FOR THE GAME: You give up 49 points and you are going to lose. It was a pathetic performance by a defense that just pitched a shutout the week before and was playing a team that lost its best receiver to injury. It will be difficult for Dan Mullen to defend his defensive coordinator after this game.

 

SPECIAL TEAMS C

FIRST HALF: A blocked punt! A blocked punt? We didn’t know it was possible. But Jordan Pouncey did it when LSU’s personal protectors chose to ignore him. That was good, but a blocked extra point was not.

SECOND HALF: On a windy day, there wasn’t a lot going on with special teams, but the 28-yard return on the kickoff at 42-42 was not a good way to start that defensive possession.

FOR THE GAME: Let’s face it – after all the screaming about making something happen on special teams, the one thing that did happen for Florida was kind of a fluke. Do we give UF special teams credit for a two-point conversion? Nah. Not in the mood.

 

OVERALL F

At the same end of the field in the same all orange uniforms, this time Florida couldn’t repeat what it did five years ago. But that one-yard touchdown pass was not where Florida lost the game. And now, what? You’re playing for a chance to spoil Georgia’s season. That’s about it. This team is not what I thought it was.

About Pat Dooley

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Things get chippy in Gainesville as P.K Yonge picks up big win versus Wildwood

The P.K Yonge Blue Wave took down the Wildwood Wildcats Friday night 34-26. First Three …

© 2021 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties