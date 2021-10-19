Gamecocks WBB Head Coach, Dawn Staley, Highest-paid Black HC

The South Carolina Gamecocks Women’s Basketball coach, Dawn Staley, is now the highest-paid black head coach in NCAA Women’s Basketball following a $22.4 million contract extension.

Staley was named the head coach of South Carolina in 2008 following her time as the head coach of Temple. She was the first female black head coach in Gamecock history.

Since her arrival, the Women’s Basketball program continues to excel. Staley has led the Gamecocks to the NCAA National Championship in 2017, NCAA Final Four appearances in 2015, 2017 and 2021. The Gamecocks have also been ranked in the top 25 since 2012.

In the AP Top 25 Women’s Poll, South Carolina is ranked number one.

Staley also serves as the USA Basketball Senior Nation Team head coach where the team recently won the Olympic Gold Medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Prior to her coaching career, she played in the WNBA from 1999-2006 for the Houston Comets and the Charlotte Sting where combined she had a total of five NBA All-Star appearances. Staley also won three Olympic gold medalists playing for the USA Basketball team. Prior to her professional career, Staley went to the University of Virginia where she won two Naismith Trophies in 1991 and 1992 playing for the Cavaliers. She was also voted the Honda-Broderick Cup Award for Collegiate Female Athlete of the year in 1991. In addition, she won the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player in 1991.

Staley is a highly decorated coach and former player. There are more notable accomplishments listed here.

Staley commented on the recent contract extension expressing the monumental moment in her life while also highlighting its impact on women’s basketball, gender and equity.

She also discussed her contract extension, emphasizing the fight and sustained success of the program.

The Gamecock women’s basketball head coach went on to reflect on the impact of this moment while acknowledging that there are some women who may not get an opportunity. She discussed the history of the University of South Carolina while pointing out that the school has done something that no one has ever done before.

Coach Staley and her Gamecocks are set to tip-off their season at NC State at 5 p.m. on ESPN.