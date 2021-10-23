Transfer McKissic is Excited to Be a Gator

Brandon McKissic is entering into his first year with the Florida men’s basketball team and is happy to play for the Gators. He is excited for the season to start and thinks he can bring a veteran feel to the squad.

McKissic’s Time with UMKC

Transfer Brandon McKissic leaves the University of Missouri-Kansas City with an impressive resume. He arrives at the University of Florida averaging 17.2 points per game, shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three for the University of Missouri-Kansas City during the 2020-21 basketball season. He led the Roos in scoring and assists and ranks ninth in UMKC history with 1,165 career points. McKissic was also the Second-Team All-Summit League and the Summit League, Defensive Player of the Year.

Coach White`

A few factors led McKissic to Gainesville, but the main thing that sold him was head coach Mike White. The Gators’ coach explained the opportunities he would have to improve and develop as a player.

McKissic said, “He said he would give me the opportunity to play. His track record, he had guys come in, grad transfers, and they played well. That was one of the things he told me.”

McKissic was looking to play for a head coach who loves the ball’s defensive side, and Coach White was his guy.

Expectations for This Season

McKissic joins guard Myreon Jones, guard Phlan Fleming, and forward CJ Felder as transfers into the Florida program, making the club a pretty veteran club that hasn’t played basketball together. McKissic believes he can be a leader on the field and looks forward to taking on that role as an older player. He will make a massive impact on this year’s team. The Gators hope to improve upon their 15-10 record from last season and utilize their veteran transfers to their advantage. UF has to replace a lot of production next season, but additions like McKissic should help. He will likely be a day-one starter at guard.