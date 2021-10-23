Preview: Falcons visit Miami to Take on Dolphins

This weekend in South Beach there will be a game that many NFL pundits will not focus on, that is the Falcons vs the Dolphins. The two teams have played each other 13 times with the Dolphins leading the all-time series 9-4. The two teams last played in 2017 with the Dolphins coming out on top 20-17.

Atlanta

Many NFL experts were not very high on the Falcons this season, as they are in a rebuild. The Falcons won their last game against the Jets in London, to improve to a record of 2-3. The Jets’ victory came at a cost as they lost their best pass rusher and former Gator Dante Fowler.

That won’t help a Falcons defense that is not very good. Quarterback Matt Ryan is having a phenomenal season but many wouldn’t know that because he is on a rebuilding team. Ryan could be a dark-horse candidate for the MVP, even if Ryan stays in MVP form the Falcons are still not going to be anywhere near the playoffs this season.

Dante Fowler is ruled OUT for #ATLvsMIA. https://t.co/lchkB7KawY — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 22, 2021

Miami

The Dolphins are a team many people in the media thought could be a playoff team but they are off to a 1-5 start. Injuries have derailed their season. The Dolphins’ playoff chances have officially passed them and need to start the rebuild. It has gotten so out of hand in South Beach that rumors of a Deshaun Watson trade have circulated.

If the Dolphins decide to go that route they have to be ready for the fallout of getting someone with as much baggage as Watson. In addition, there is a rumor that the Dolphins are looking to deal with Tua. They do need help on the offense but getting Watson, or trading Tua is not the right move.

This game can go either way. Neither team is bound for the playoffs, but this remains a competitive game. Neither team has an edge over the other but this game could end in a shootout.